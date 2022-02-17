Porter Properties Develops Long Vacant Opelika Lot

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

Local developer Porter Properties announced the future plans for Orr Distribution Center, a 22+ acre redevelopment of the long vacant Ampex — Quantegy site on Marvyn Parkway. The development will include multiple buildings designed for warehousing, distribution and commercial sales and service. The first phase will include two modern distribution warehouses with a total area of 345,000 square feet. The frontage along Marvyn Parkway will include up to 100,000 square feet of office/retail flex space built to tenant specifications.

“I want to thank Howard Porter and his team for choosing Opelika as the home of Orr Distribution Center,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “This redevelopment will help revitalize the area and bring additional jobs to the city. We appreciate partners like Porter and look forward to announcing businesses as they move into the space.”

The site is part of the old Camp Opelika, an 800-acre World War II prisoner of war camp that was built in 1942 to house Nazi war prisoners from Rommel’s Afrika Corps. The POW camp was decommissioned in 1945 and used for a short period of time as short term housing for returning war veterans.

Once vacated, the Opelika Industrial Development Board developed the acreage into Orr Industrial Park, the first of Opelika’s premier industrial parks. Originally home to major employers Ampex, Diversified Products and others, the park is now seeing the start of revitalization by developer Howard Porter who recently completed renovation of the former MNC Building on Williamson Avenue and the Global K9 Protection Group Training Center of Excellence on Poplar Street.

“We are thrilled to support this development and the much needed warehouse/distribution space it will bring to Opelika,” said Lori Huguley, CEcD, director Opelika Economic Development. “We appreciate Mr. Porter’s investment into our community.”

For further information contact Howard J. Porter, Jr., Porter Properties, hporter@portercompanies.com, 334-319-3107.