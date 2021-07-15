Point Broadband Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to Opelika

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

Point Broadband, a fiber-to-the-home internet service provider operating in 10 states across the eastern U.S., announced last week the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Opelika.

During the initial phase of the company’s relocation, Point Broadband is leasing space until final site preparation can be completed. Once completed, this new headquarters project will bring at least 25 new jobs to the community. The company has begun to operate a regional warehouse in the city as well.

“We are excited to be in Opelika,” said Todd Holt, Point Broadband CEO. “The decision to relocate to Opelika was made easier by the strong partnership and support we received from city leadership. Opelika is a wonderful community, and we are proud to call it the home of Point Broadband”.

Point Broadband began its relationship with the city of Opelika in October 2018 when the company purchased the city’s fiber telecommunication assets and operations, formally known as OPS ONE. Currently, the company offers fiber-fast internet service to residents and businesses in the city.

“I am pleased to welcome Point Broadband’s leadership team to our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are honored to have an innovative technology company like Point Broadband calling Opelika home and making an investment in our local economy.”

City of Opelika Economic Development Director Lori Huguley said, “We are very excited to have the Point Broadband leadership team become a part of our community. Their decision to choose Opelika is a testament to the wonderful quality of life, great schools and thriving business climate here in our city.”