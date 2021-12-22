PLUM CAKE:

By ROBERTSON

Happy Christmas everyone. Can you believe it is here? Another year gone by and another day we each draw closer to heaven.

I’m sharing something a little different with you each today, a piece of my past that I hope may serve you and yours.

One piece of Gods puzzle that I adore is the gathering of people and family at a table. Food to nourish our bodies and fellowship to nourish the soul. The reminder of breaking bread, that Jesus himself will fill us up.

I grew up always gathering around a table somewhere, but especially at Christmas. We gathered much and often around our table or seated at counter tops or a fireplace hearth. We cooked a lot and ate a lot, and all these actions kept us together.

This is the heart of tradition; the act of doing something, over and over again, so that what is embedded in our hearts will not be forgotten.

What traditions do you carry on today? Or perhaps what do you remember from your childhood that you still hold dear in your heart?

One of my favorite traditions from my childhood was our family making the long, dark drive out to our church on Christmas Eve in rural Tuskegee. My mother would serve us a lovely dinner and we would load up way past dark, for the 30-minute drive, to sing and light candles for Christ.

I remember it being quiet and kind and humble. All the hugs from the lovely old ladies at church and all the smiles, the faces of Christmas. The best part was always the candles, the beauty of the light filling the night sanctuary, the passing of the light of Christ and carrying it into the dark, country night.

Besides church Christmas candles, delicious food and drinks were a tradition in our home. My mother would spend hours with us making peanut butter balls covered in chocolate. Of which we would drive around Auburn and deliver to our local businesses, like the pediatrician and even our car mechanic.

My mother also made a Shrimp Ball, a tasty dip for crackers that was always a highlight for Christmas company, but my favorite taste of all the season was my mothers Plum Cake. Baked in a bunt, it was a beautiful shade of plum purple, and the aroma of clove and cinnamon could not keep me away.

Still today, having a Plum Cake on my counter at Christmas is a must.

On this Christmas Eve Eve, I’m sharing with you our Plum Cake along with a prayer; a Christmas blessing that your hearts will be filled with the light of Christ to carry us into the new year.

PLUM CAKE:

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon each cinnamon & clove

2 baby food plums

2 cups self-rising flour.

Blend well and pour into a greased bundt pan. Bake 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes.

Icing:

Juice of 1 lemon mixed with 1 cup of powdered sugar

When cake has cooled, flip out of bundt pan and drizzle with icing.

CHRISTMAS BLESSING:

May the Lord hold you each, this fine Christmas Day,

May He bring peace and hope and show you the way.

May the light in your heart, shine for others to see,

Just as stars high above, shine for you and for me.

For a Son was laid down, a life given to us,

Who dwelt and felt the world, but returned not as dust.

The heart of God is real, it is true,

And His Love carries on Earth in me and in you.

Shine forever dear friends, shine bright as the sun,

So that Christ will never go dim, till His kingdom come.

With love,

Bradley Jean