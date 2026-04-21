Opelika council approves $750K for workforce medical clinic

Per Ordinance 032-25 Under Section 2-169 – Rule 1(e) “An item on the published agenda may be removed or postponed by the sponsor without approval of the city council prior to the meeting”.

As Mayor Smith was the sponsor of Consent Agenda Resolution item #14 – Special Appropriation to Opelika Industrial Development Authority ($750,000), he has requested the item be removed from tonight’s agenda at this time.

**The Medical Clinic item was on the original consent agenda and while a new agenda was published before the meeting, The Observer was unaware and believed this item to have been approved as part of the consent agenda. We apologize for any inconvenience this error may have caused.

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council approved a $750,000 appropriation during Tuesday night’s meeting to support construction of a freestanding medical clinic as part of the city’s planned Workforce Support Campus.

The funding, approved as part of the council’s consent agenda, will be directed to the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and represents the city’s portion of a matching 50% contribution for the project, The clinic will serve as the first phase of a larger multi-phase Workforce Support Campus planned for the Northeast Industrial Park on Faith Way Drive.

According to council agenda documents, the proposed facility will be approximately 4,368 square feet and is intended to provide streamlined health care access for city employees and businesses operating within the industrial park. Clinical operations are expected to be managed by Symbol Health Solutions LLC, through a partnership with the city and the industrial development authority.

According to the resolution, the funding will come from the city’s unassigned fund balance and is intended to support both the construction and long-term operation of the clinic as a workforce resource.

The appropriation was part of a broader consent agenda that included infrastructure projects, equipment purchases and additional funding allocations.

In other business

The Opelika City Council approved a range of additional items during its Tuesday, April 21 meeting, including infrastructure projects, equipment purchases and funding allocations. The council also advanced several development-related ordinances following public hearings.

Mayor Eddie Smith presented the city’s March financial summary and building report and recognized the OPS/Energy Southeast scholarship recipients, Officer Cody Barr, who received a Lifesaver Award, and the Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character.

Barr received the Lifesaver Award for saving the life of a three-month-old infant by dislodging a total airway obstruction in just 13 seconds.

Ronnie Ware, owner of Gentry & Ware Motor Co., was the recipient of the Character Council Citizen of Excellent Character Award. Ward Four Council Member Chuck Beams nominated Ware for the recognition.

The council also held public hearings on amendments to project development agreements with MAB American Management LLC and Broad Metro LLC, proposed changes to the Cedar Creek planned unit development and a rezoning request for property on Spring Drive.

Consent agenda

Approved alcohol license for 1854 Rare Wines and Gifts LLC for on- and off-premise wine and beer sales

Approved alcohol license for Eat Banditos LLC DBA Banditos for restaurant retail liquor and beer on-premise sales

Approved bid for one turret trailer for Opelika Power Services ($70,939)

Approved bid for Northpark Drive extension and bridge over Halawakee Creek ($3,052,473.84)

Approved expense reports from various departments

Approved the purchase of Red Hat software for IT ($79,986.38)

Approved the purchase of Scott Vision C5 facepieces for the Opelika Fire Department ($182,590)

Approved the purchase of one Altec AT37G outrigger F550 truck for Opelika Power Services ($183,827)

Approved the 2025 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant application for Opelika Police Department ($26,229)

Approved contract with Casey Chambley DBA Chambley’s Display Fireworks for Parks and Recreation ($25,000)

Approved a professional services agreement with Barge Design Solutions Inc. for geotechnical boring ($133,854)

Approved an ALDOT construction invoice for Gateway Drive and Frederick Road intersection improvement project ($523,604.74)

Approved amended FY2026 appropriation contract with the Arts Association of East Alabama ($75,000). Anna Coxwell, president of the AAEA Board, gave a presentation on the Arts Association during the work session held before the regularly scheduled meeting.

Following the consent agenda, the council moved into ordinance considerations tied to earlier public hearings.

Resolutions

Approved first amendment to project development agreement with MAB American Management LLC

Approved second amendment to project development agreement with Broad Metro LLC

Ordinances

Approved an amendment to Chapter 17, Article 5 of the city code regarding the pre-trial diversion program

Approved an amendment to the Cedar Creek planned unit development

Introduced an ordinance to amend the zoning map for 1502 Spring Drive, rezoning approximately 1.5 acres from R-5 to C-3 for its first reading.

The meeting included opportunities for public comment both before and after council action.