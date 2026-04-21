Public Notices | Week of April 20, 2026

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Notice is hereby given that a civil action is pending in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama, styled Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. v. Marisel San Miguel (43-DV-2025-900900.00), wherein Plaintiff seeks recovery of damages from breach of contract, fraud, misrepresentation, unjust enrichment, and account stated, including a balance of approximately $12,339.67, with interest, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL is known to have interest in this matter but has yet to be served after diligent search and attempts of service by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Defendant MARISEL SAN MIGUEL has been absent from the State of Alabama more than 30 days since filing of the Complain; or if in the State, concealed herself so process could not be served.

Pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of this Court, service is hereby made by publication in , The Observer, a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks requiring MARISEL SAN MIGUEL to answer the Complaint; whereby stating a claim for contractual and monetary damages; and MARISEL SAN MIGUEL shall file an Answer before the passing of thirty days following the last publication date; and failing to do so shall result in judgment by default against MARISEL SAN MIGUEL should she fail to make admittance or denial of the Complaint by written Answer known to the Plaintiff and the Court. Legal Run 04/2/26, 04/9/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

Notice is hereby given that JLD Enterprises, LLC, 360 Lee Rd 10, Auburn, AL 36830, has

completed all work on the Pickle Ball Courts Phase III – Base, Grading, Drainage and Site Work,

1001 Sportsplex Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this

project should immediately notify the above-named contractor and the Engineer, City of Opelika Engineering, 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, AL 36803. Legal Run 04/02/26, 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

PEDRO ANGEL MATIAS, Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-086

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BLANCA ESTHER MARTINEZ, Personal Representative on the 30th day of March, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be ban-ed.

/s/ Blanca Esther Martinez

|Blanca Esther Martinez Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-714

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Rory William Hughes as Executor for the Estate of NORMA SUE BUCHANAN, deceased, on March 27, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 27th day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. HOLLEY, JR., DECEASED

CASE No. 2026-156

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Marcia

K. Holley, on the 2nd day of April 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PATTY JO BISHOP, DECEASED

Case No.: 2025-320

NOTICE OF FILING OF MOTION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY

Take notice that BETTY CUPP, as Administrator of the Estate of PATTY JO BISHOP,

filed a Motion to Sell Real Property of said Estate on the 25th day of March 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 13th day of May 2026 at 11 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Office at 334-737-3670.

Done this the I st day of April 2026.

Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26, & 04/23/26

STATE OF ALABAMA, LEE COUNTY IN THE PROBATE COURT CASE NO. 2026-162

RE: ESTATE OF KORTNEY LEIANNE CULPEPPER, Deceased

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of March, 2026, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Nickolas Hugh Ray,

Nickolas Hugh Ray, Administrator of the Estate of Kortney Leianne Culpepper

Jacob J. Key, Esq.

Attorney for Administrator

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171 LEGAL RUN 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF JOHNNY ARRINGTON and CHERYLLYN ARRINGTON

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2025-555

PUBLICATION NOTICE

TO: Any potential unknown fathers of B.O.B., address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama by Johnny Arrington and Cheryl Lyn Arrington on September 17, 2025, for the adoption of B.O.B. born on January 22, 2016, in Opelika, Alabama to Jamie Rae Byrd.

A hearing has been set in the Lee County Probate Court, Opelika, Alabama. Should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner, Hon. Alyssa L. Hawkins, 6595 Roswell Road, Suite G-6193, Atlanta, GA 30328 and with the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, P.O. Box 2266, Opelika, AL 36803 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

Dated on this the 6th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 04/9/26, 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/29/26

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Mortgage executed on the 18th day of November, 2025, by Danny Keith Johnson, as Mortgagor in favor of Christi N. Ingrum, as Mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 5188, at Page 216, dated November 19, 2025, as said Mortgage was re-recorded on December 2, 2025 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County Alabama in Real Property Book 5191 at Page 397, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama on Thursday, May 21st, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said Mortgage, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

“Commence at the Northwest corner of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and thence run South 02 degrees 15 minutes East along the section line dividing Sections 34 and 33, for a distance of 1733.0 feet to an iron pin; run thence North 87 degrees 45 minutes East for a distance of 1962.3 feet to an iron pin, which said iron pin is located on the westerly margin of Lee County Highway No. 71; run thence in a southeasterly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 232.6 feet to a concrete monument (County PC 30 +78.7”); thence continue along the westerly margin of said highway South 18 degrees 11 minutes East for a distance of 239.0 feet to a concrete monument (ASHD PT 44 + 05.65’), said concrete monument marking the POINT OF BEGINNING of the property to be herein described and conveyed; from said POINT OF BEGINNING thence run in a southerly direction along the curve of the westerly margin of said highway for a distance of 505.8 feet, said curve having a chord bearing of South 04 degrees 00 minutes East, and a chord distance of 501.6 feet, to an iron pin which is located on the half-section line running East and West through said Section 34; run thence South 89 degrees 00 minutes West along said half section line for a distance of 1500 feet to an iron pin; run thence North 42 degrees 52 minutes West for a distance of 672.8 feet to a point: run thence North 89 degrees 00 minutes East for a distance of 1922.8 feet, more or less, to the aforementioned POINT OF BEGINNING.

The above- described property is situated in the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 20 North, Range 27 East, Lee County, Alabama, and contains 19.68 acres, more or less, as also shown and described as tract for “Virgil Browning” on that certain survey prepared by T. Richard Fuller, L. S. Ala. Reg. No. 7384, dated October 2, 1974.

Said lot or parcel of real property was conveyed to the grantor herein from Lynne Ellen MacElvain Rhett, a married person, and Leslie Ann MacElvain, a single person, in that certain warranty deed dated February 2, 1990, of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Deed Volume 1517, at page 349.”

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

/s/ Christi N. Ingrum

For: Christi N. Ingrum, Mortgagee

Charles M. Ingrum, Jr.

Ingrum & Layson, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

830 Avenue A, Ste. B.

Opelika, AL 36801 Legal run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

ESTATE NO. 2026-008

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ROBERT MAC LOGAN SR., deceased

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of ROBERT MAC LOGAN SR., having been granted to Robert M. Logan Jr. on the 2nd day o April, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY Legal Run 04/09/26, 04/16/26 & 04/23/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARRIE LEE LUKE, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA Case No: 2026-163

TO: BRANDY LUKE

NOTICE: On the 24th day of March, 2026, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of CARRIE LEE LUKE was filed in my office for Probate by EZZARD C. LUKE and the 12th day of May, 2026, at 10 o’clock a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 7th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, JUDGE OF PROBATE

obert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 LEGAL RUN 04/16/2026, 04/23/2026 & 04/29/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JAMES OTIS HEARN,

Deceased

Case No. 2026-070

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters of Administration for James Otis Hearn, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25 day of March, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley

Judge of Probate

Lee County, Alabama

Amanda H. Schafner, Attorney for Petitioner

5000 Grantswood Rd

Irondale, AL 35210

256-490-3004

Amanda@SchafnerLaw.com Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/29/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MYRTLEAN MAINS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-186

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 7th day of April, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MICHAEL DAVID MAINS, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/29/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

THOMAS J. MITCHELL, JR. deceased

CASE NO. 2026-024

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration with Will Annexed of said deceased having been granted to Thomas C. Mitchell, Personal Representative on the 9th day of April, 2026, by Honorable Michael Bunn, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Thomas C. Mitchell

Thomas C. Mitchell Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/29/26

ESTATE OF LEVI A. KNAPP, JR.

Deceased

PROBATE COURT

CASE # 2026-183

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of April, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Levi A. Knapp, III

Executor Legal run 04/16/26, 04/23/26 & 04/29/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA FAMILY COURT DIVISION – CASE NO.: DR-2026-900064.00

NATALIE STOWES,

Plaintiff,

vs. MARCUS STOWES, Defendant.

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

MARCUS STOWES, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer NATALIE STOWES’ petition for divorce and other relief by June 8, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-2026-900064.00, in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done the 2nd day of April 2026.

Mary Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Jennifer M. Chambliss Samford & Denson, LLP

P. 0. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345 Attorney for the Plaintiff Legal Run 04/16/26, 04/23/26, 04/29/26 & 05/07/26

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Adams Construction and Associates, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction at Chambers County Board of Education Fencing Improvements at Bob Harding-Shawmut, Fairfax and Huguley Elementary Schools, 25-230 for the State of Alabama and the County of Chambers County, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Mckee Architects.

Adams Construction and

Associates, inc.

6053 Stage Road

Auburn, AL 36832 LEGAL RUN 04/16/26, 04/23/26, 04/29/26

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tyler S Smith and Mallory Smith Sloan to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial, its successors and assigns, dated April 28, 2020 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4569, Page 670 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on May 14, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 3.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 29 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING SHOWN AS PARCEL 3 UPON A PLAT SURVEY FOR ROBERT H. GUNTER, JR., PREPARED BY RONALD G. DAVIS, R.L.S. ALA. REG. NO. 16682, DATED JULY 29, 1999 AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 189, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, WHICH PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE APART HEREOF BY THIS SPECIFIC REFERENCE.

TOGETHER WITH A 60-FOOT-WIDE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS SHOWN ON THE ABOVE REFERENCE PLAT.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 184 Lee Road 2071 Salem AL 36874

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at: https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-000704 LEGAL RUN 04/23/2026

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nicholas Bunch to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns, dated June 7, 2021 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Book 4742, Page 326 . Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on May 28, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 1.347 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING IN SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 30 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA SHOWN AS PARCEL B ON A SURVEY PLAT PREPARED BY F. WAYNE ALLEN, ALA. REG. NO. 9534 AND ENTITLED “SURVEY OF PART OF SECTION 31, TOWNSHIP 18 NORTH, RANGE 30 EAST, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, DATED FEBRUARY 24, 1992 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 31 AND RUN THENCE ALONG THE HALF SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 1100 FEET TO A POINT LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST MARGIN OF OPELIKA ROAD (U.S. HIGHWAY 431) (LEE ROAD NO. 430), SAID POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED HEREIN. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUN THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 179.33 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 55 DEGREES 11 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 350.12 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 44 MINUTES 12 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 112.63 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 36 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 54 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE OF 352.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEGREES 00 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 48.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

ALL OF THE PROCEEDS OF THE INDEBTEDNESS SECURED HEREBY HAVE BEEN APPLIED TO PURCHASE THE LAND AND IMPROVEMENTS DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 5026 Lee Road 430 Smiths Station AL 36877

Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Please be advised that the foreclosing mortgagee or its authorized agent will require any entity or trust bidder at this foreclosure sale to provide beneficial ownership information, documentation, and written certification as required under FinCEN’s Anti-Money Laundering Regulations for Residential Real Estate Transfers, effective for transfers to covered transferees closing on or after March 1, 2026. This requirement applies where the purchaser is a legal entity (including an LLC, corporation, or partnership) or a trust, and the transfer is not financed by an institutional lender subject to existing anti-money laundering requirements. The required information and certification must be provided prior to issuance of the foreclosure deed upon sale. No foreclosure deed will be issued for a covered transfer until all required FinCEN information has been received and certified. Additional information regarding these regulations and required transferee disclosures can be found at:

https://www.fincen.gov/rre and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee

ALAW

420 North 20th Street, Suite 2249

Birmingham, AL 35203

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

26-002873 LEGAL RUN 04/23/26, 04/29/26 & 05/07/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A61

Unit A63

Unit C335

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL Run Date 04/23/2026

Notice of auction of abandoned vehicles.

BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off the below mentioned vehicles on WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA,

ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.

2018 Hyundai Sonata

5NPE34AF8JH691628

Best 4 Less Inc

2509 Lafayette Parkway

Opelika AL, 36801

334-705-0000

Legal run 04/23/26, 04/29/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extraspace Storage 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830

04/30/2026 at 10:00am

Unit 1098 & manager unit

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL Run Date 04/23/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELIZABETH ANN FREEMAN, DECEASED

CASE NO:2026-147

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Lee Ann Freeman Scroggins and Mury Elizabeth Justice as Co-Executors for the Estate of ELIZABETH ANN FREEMAN, deceased, on March 27 ,2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Done this the 27th day of March, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 04/23/26, 04/29/26, 05/07/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 04/30/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

S331

284

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. LEGAL Run Date 04/23/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 2038

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

A 61

A 63

C 335 Legal Run 04/23/2026

Storage Treasure

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10 am

Unit A103

Unit A18

Unit A54

Unit D34

Legal Run 04/23/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 05-01-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 569

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Legal Run 04/23/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BETTY SMART, Deceased

Case Number: 2026-196

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JONATHAN RUSSELL SMART, as Executor of the Estate of BETTY SMART, deceased, on the 10 day of April, 2026, by the Honorable JERE COLLEY, Jr.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of Betty Smart Legal run 04/23/2026, 04/29/2026 & 05/07/2026

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are limited to a single 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes – March 24, 2026 Meeting

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Plat (Preliminary Only) – Public Hearing

A public hearing on a request by Jerry South, Gonzalez-Strength, Inc., authorized representative for Perryman Hill, LLC, property owners, for preliminary approval of Perryman Hill Plaza Plat No. 1 subdivision consisting of 9 lots at 3615 Birmingham Highway in the C-2 zone with a GC-P overlay. A public hearing on a request by Woodson T. Harmon, authorized representative for H&H Development, LLC, property owners, for preliminary approval of Yarbrough Hills Townhouses subdivision consisting of 68 lots at the terminus of Yarbrough Drive in the C-3 zone. A public hearing on a request by Drew Mixson, authorized representative for House Mountain LLC, property owner, for preliminary approval of Creekstone Phase 5 subdivision consisting of 101 lots, at Oaks Parkway and Wildwood Drive in the C-3 zone. A public hearing on a request by Moore Bass Consulting, Inc., authorized representative for Freedom Land Holdings, LLC, property owners, for preliminary approval of Warwick Retreat subdivision consisting of 84 lots at Samford Ave. & Court St. in the C-2 & R-4 zones. A public hearing on a request by Mike Maher, Precision Surveying, authorized representative for Southlake Bull Homes, LLC., property owner, for preliminary approval of Lake Ridge subdivision consisting of 47 lots at the 1500 block South Uniroyal Road in the R-2 & R-3 zones. A public hearing on a request by Mike Maher, Precision Surveying, authorized representative for Moore’s Construction, LLC., property owner, for preliminary approval of Moore’s Ridge Phase 3 subdivision consisting of 26 lots at Cedar Creek Drive near Heatherbrook Drive in the PUD zone. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc. authorized representative for Pyramid Financial Trust, LLC, property owner, for preliminary approval of The Woods Phase 2 subdivision consisting of 78 lots at the current terminus of Stowe Avenue in the C-2 zone with a GC-S overlay.

B. FINAL PLAT A request for final plat approval from Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Flatiron Farms, LLC, property owner for Laurel Lakes Phase 1C subdivision consisting of 57 lots on Moraine Drive & Ontario Road in PUD zone. A request for final plat approval from Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Trademark Quality Homes, LLC, property owners for The Willows, Plat No. 2 subdivision consisting of 56 lots on Willows Drive in R-3 zone.

C. CONDITIONAL USE – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, BSI, Inc., authorized representative for Opelika Housing Authority, property owner, at 410 Pleasant Drive for conditional use approval in the R-5 zoning district, for 252 mixed residential units. A public hearing on a request by Mike Maher, Precision Surveying, authorized representative for Eagle Properties of AU, LLC., property owner, at 1501 Spring Dr. for conditional use approval in the R-3 zoning district, for a duplex. A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford, Samford Group, authorized representative for Botanic LLC, property owner, at 1702 Frederick Road for conditional use approval in the C-2, GC-P zoning district, for 12 short-term rental residential units in a mixed-use development. A public hearing on a request by Alex Perez, Guatamaula Investments, authorized representative for Earnestine and Forson Evans, property owners, at 201 Avenue C for conditional use approval in the R-4 zoning district, for a duplex. A public hearing on a request by Hillpointe, LLC, authorized representative for Priester Construction and Development, LLC, property owner, at 2013 Waverly Parkway for conditional use approval in the R-5 zoning district, for 360 townhome and apartment units. A public hearing on a request by Nelson Marsh, property owner, at 409 Geneva Street for conditional use approval in the C-2 zoning district, for 5 apartment units. A public hearing on a request by Lee Tharp, Kadre Engineering, authorized representative for Q14, LLC, property owner, at 215 Orr Avenue/2405 Poplar St for conditional use approval in the M-1 zoning district, for an outdoor kennel.

D. REZONING – Public Hearing A public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Mark Strozier, Strozier Services, LLC., authorized representative for Cannon Timber & Land LLC, property owner, at the 3400 block of Birmingham Highway to rezone 18.35 acres from an R-4 zone to a C-3, GC-P zoning district.

V. Old Business

F. FINAL PLAT – Public Hearing A public hearing on a request by Spencer Cothran, Holland Homes, authorized representative for Firefly Development Lee, LLC, property owner, for Firefly 2A subdivision consisting of 84 lots on Firefly Lane in PUD zone (This item was tabled at the March 24 PC meeting.)

VII. Adjourn

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 710 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR Legal run 04/23/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH EDWARD DAVIS, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2026-142

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to Betty Ann Adcock as Executor for the Estate of JOSEPH EDWARD DAVIS, deceased, on April 15, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 15th day of April, 2026.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA LEGAL RUN 04/23/26, 04/29/2026 & 05/07/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSEMARY MASSINGILL, Deceased.

Case no.: 2026-103

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to LINDA LEE KESSLER, Personal Representative on the 5th day of March, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, .Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. LINDA LEE KESSLER LEGAL RUN 04/23/26, 04/29/26 & 05/07/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DORIS GAIL SQUIRE

ESTATE NO.: 2024-469

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Final Settlement of Estate of Ward has been filed by the Petitioner, Charlene Walker, by and through her attorney, Hal Walker. A hearing has been set for tl1e 27th day of

May 202.6 at 11:00 a.m. central time at the Lee County Courthouse.

Should you intend to contest this, you must appear on the date of the hearing as set above.

JERE COLLEY, Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama Legal run 04/23/26, 04/29/26 & 05/07/26

Public Notice Election for Community Sector Board Members Alabama Council on Human Relations (ACHR) The Alabama Council on Human Relations (ACHR), a local Community Action Agency, invites nominations and community participation in the upcoming election of Community Sector representatives to its Board of Directors. These representatives play a vital role in ensuring that the voices and interests of low-income individuals and families are reflected in ACHR’s decisionmaking and governance. Eligibility Requirements: • Nominees must reside within ACHR’s service area. • Nominees must represent the interests of low-income individuals and families, either as a member of the low-income community, a representative of an organization serving this population, or through active involvement in related programs or activities. Election Details: • Date: Wednesday, May, 6, 2026 • Time: Voting will take place in person between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM. • Location: ACHR Office, 950 Shelton Mill Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 • Nominee Requirements: All nominees must be present at the ACHR Office by 11:30 AM on the day of the election. Nomination Process: • Nomination forms are available at the ACHR Office, 950 Shelton Mill Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 • Completed nomination forms must be submitted no later than May 1, 2026. Voter Participation: • All eligible community members are encouraged to vote and ensure representation of the low-income sector on ACHR’s Board. This notice will be published for two consecutive weeks in compliance with ACHR By-Laws and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Act. ACHR values community engagement and encourages all eligible residents to participate in this important election process. For additional information, please contact ACHR at 334-821-8336 or info@achr.com. Together, we build stronger communities! LEGAL RUN 04/23/26 & 04/29/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH ANN SEIFERT, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2026-088

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that on the 9 day of April, 2026, Letters of Administration having been granted to Danielle Curtis, as Administratix of the Estate of DEBORAH ANN SEIFERT, Deceased, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Danielle Curtis

Administratix of the Estate of DEBORAH ANN SEIFERT

Legal Run 04/23, 2026, 04/29/2026 & 05/07/2026