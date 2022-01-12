Patsy Jones Creates Scholarship

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

BY HAZEL SCOTT/ASU

Alumna Patricia A. Jones believes in helping others. Because of her giving spirit, Jones has pledged $10,000 to establish The Honorable Patricia A. “Patsy” Jones Scholarship in the Alabama State University Trust for Educational Excellence. The endowment will leave a lasting legacy in Jones’ name.

“I am inspired to create this scholarship because education is the key to success in all walks of life. In honor of my passion for education, Alabama State University, my hometown — the city of Opelika — and helping others, I can leave a forever legacy that benefits many students from Opelika High School,” Jones said.

The retired educator’s career spans more than a 37-year period, with 24 years of service as a classroom teacher in the Tallapoosa County Schools. Jones is also a former Alabama Education Association (AEA) UniServ director (13 years) for District 19 (Lee, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties).

Jones was the first African-American woman to be elected to the Opelika City Council to represent Opelika Ward 1, and the first African-American woman elected President Pro-Tem of the Council.

“I have served my community in many capacities, but the greatest is the encouragement and the support the citizens gave me to run for Opelika City Council in 1995. I was reelected to six full consecutive terms, totaling more than 25 years. I hold the record of being the longest-serving councilperson in the history of Opelika,” Jones said.

Jones said she did not seek another term in 2020 but says she still supports the community in retirement.

“I do not share my accolades to boast, but to simply demonstrate my strong, unwavering commitment to service and my community,” she said.

She holds dual degrees from ASU — a Bachelor of Science in English/ Library Science (1972) and a master’s in Education/English (1979). She is a 1969 graduate of the then-segregated J. W. Darden High School in Opelika.

This year, Jones will attend her 1972 Golden Class Reunion at ASU.

“I will be able to reconnect with classmates, friends and my sorority sisters of Beta Pi Chapter (Fall of 1970) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc,” she said. “It means a lot to me to be able to leave this scholarship legacy.”

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

The scholarship fund is intended to support seniors from Opelika High School in Alabama who have chosen to attend Alabama State University. Applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, be active in extracurricular and community activities, be a full-time time student at ASU, demonstrate a financial need or hardship, have completed all University required documentation to be admitted, have enrolled in ASU the following Fall Semester, and write a minimum of 200 typed word essay on “The Importance of Education and What this Scholarship Means to Me.”