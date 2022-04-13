Outstanding Tree Award Submissions Open Through April 20

Contributed by

the city of Auburn

By David Dorton/

Director of Public Affairs

AUBURN –

Community members are invited to nominate their favorite tree for the city of Auburn’s second annual Outstanding Tree Awards. Managed by the Landscape and Sustainability Division, the awards celebrate Auburn’s beautiful urban forest and its stewards.

Those interested in nominating a tree are invited to share their story about the tree along with a photo now through April 20. The Auburn Tree Commission will evaluate submissions and announce a winner during the last week of April. The winning entry will capture the importance a tree can have and the role trees play in making Auburn the Loveliest Village on the Plains.

Nominations can be submitted at auburnalabama.org/trees/awards.