Opelika’s Morris Avenue Intermediate School shifts to remote learning

Contributed by Opelika City Schools

Due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, multiple close contact exposures of staff and the lack of available substitute teachers, the decision has been made to quarantine the affected staff members and move Morris Avenue Intermediate School staff and students to remote learning for the next 10 days. Students should not report to school and should do their classwork through Google Classroom at home on their assigned Chrome books. Meals for the week will be available for pick up at Jeter Primary School on Tuesday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 11 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Students and teachers are scheduled to return to school on January 14, 2021. Updates will be posted on the school website.