Opelika Tractor Supply Unveils Major Upgrades, New Garden Center 

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA TRACTOR SUPPLY

OPELIKA —

Tractor Supply announced last week the completion of a remodel of the entire store at its Opelika location that will transform the shopping experience for local customers. The store is now home to a new, extensive Garden Center, loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials for everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced vegetable growers.

The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping, as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more.

The Garden Center offers an expansive new assortment of lawn and garden products, including annuals, perennials, shrubs, decorative accent plants, fruit trees, herbs and vegetables. Customers will also find top-tier items from national brands such as Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Vegetables, as well as new options for professional landscapers.

“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features,” said the manager of the Opelika Tractor Supply store. “These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for life out here. We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the Garden Center that offers more products than ever before.

“Whether you’re a first-time gardener or a professional, the Garden Center has all your gardening and landscaping needs. We know customers will love these upgrades as much as we do, and we hope to share them with both familiar and new faces from the Opelika community.”

With these enhancements, the Opelika Tractor Supply continues to serve the needs of homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others. Tractor Supply customers can shop from a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, zero turns and riding mowers, pet food, lawn and garden supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.

The Opelika Tractor Supply store and its new Garden Center at 2600 Pepperell Parkway keep regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com. For information on Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, please visit NeighborsClub.com.