Opelika to Host 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference

CONTRIBUTED BY

MAIN STREET ALABAMA

OPELIKA —

Opelika is set to host the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB conference Aug. 17 through 19.

This annual conference brings together dozens of representatives from across Alabama to learn more about topics and best practices regarding downtown and neighborhood revitalization.

“Opelika Main Street is excited to welcome the Main Street Alabama LAB conference to downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our beautiful and thriving downtown to representatives from across the state and nation.”

Some of the agenda topics that will be highlighted include fundraising, designing pedestrian-oriented infrastructure, public art and placemaking. Speakers include developers, revitalization experts and representatives from various organizations including the National Main Street Center, AARP and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Additionally, the annual Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence banquet will also be hosted during the conference with Rep. Mike Rogers giving remarks.

“Main Street Alabama is excited to be in Opelika this year for our annual conference,” said Main Street Alabama President and State Coordinator Mary Wirth. “Opelika Main Street and the city of Opelika have worked hard on a number of catalytic projects downtown that we are thrilled to showcase. To register for our conference go to mainstreetalabama.org and click on the LAB tab.”

The conference sessions will be held at the Bottling Plant Event Center, and the banquet will be hosted at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel & Spa at Grand National.

ABOUT OPELIKA MAIN STREET:

Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street assists in the growth of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beautification projects, small business assistance efforts and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org .

ABOUT MAIN STREET ALABAMA:

Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities. Economic development is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.