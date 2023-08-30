Opelika Starts 0-1

OPINION —

Thompson (1-0) defeated Opelika (0-1) 44-13 last Friday in the AHSAA “Kickoff Classic” at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The Warriors defense held the Dogs to 13 points, 86 rushing yards and 162 passing yards, while their offense rushed for 146 yards and passed for 246 yards.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Thompson scored the first points of the game on a 29-yard field goal by John McGuire with 11:14 left in the first half to lead 3-0. The Warriors added a touchdown with six minutes left in the first half on a 5 yard run by AJ Green. Opelika’s Calvin Hughley dashed 38-yards for the Dogs’ first TD with 4:17 left in the second quarter to make it 13-7 in favor of the Warriors (Will Carroll added PAT.).

Thompson then added two more scores within a span of 61 seconds. Warrior freshman QB Trent Seaborn threw two touchdown passes covering 12 and 15 yards, giving the Warriors a 23-7 halftime lead.

The two teams swapped scores in the third quarter, as Hughley added his second TD for the Bulldogs and Thompson scored on a 15 yard run by Michael Dujuan. The Warriors added two TD’s in the fourth quarter on their way to a dominating win over the Dogs.

Individually for Opelika, Hughley rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries, including two scores, while QB Roman Gagliano was 18-of-30 for 162 yards with one interception. Jordan Tolbert caught 5 passes for 51 yards and Dru Gagliano caught four passes for 49 yards.

Defensively, Jmarvion Jenkins made seven tackles, Karson Moss made six tackles and Lelan Bell and Allen Jackson added five tackles each.

OPELIKA vs. J.A.G

Opelika head coach Erik Speakman has one fewer day to prepare for this week’s game against JAG High School (formerly Jeff Davis). Opelika plays J.A.G. Thursday at Cramton Bowl. The Jaguars lost their opener to Faith Academy, 43-24, last Friday night in Mobile. Opelika lead the all-time series with J.A.G, 14-13. The Dogs have won the last four games which were played in 2022, 2013, 2012 and 2005. J.A.G’s last win over OHS was in 2004 at Bulldog Stadium.

I expect the Dogs to regroup and dominate the Jaguars at Cramton Bowl. This team is not on the same level as Thompson or Opelika right now. Over the past several years, most high school football teams in Montgomery public schools have had trouble winning on a consistent basis.

Opelika will host its first home game Friday, Sept. 8, against Percy Julian High School (formally Robert E. Lee) at Bulldog Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets online at gofan.co, at Bubbas Medicine Shop, Victory Design and at the stadium ticket office on game day beginning at 5:30 p.m. Children must have an adult with them when entering the stadium and are not allowed to roam around.

Fans can listen to the games each week on iHeartRadio’s WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com or on the NFHS Network.

NFHS NETWORK

You can watch the live stream of all Opelika football games and home games for the following sports: volleyball matches, flag football, basketball games, baseball and zoccer. You may be able to watch road games if the opponent uses the NFHS Network. You can set up a free account online and pay for games you wish to watch.

ON THE MARK RADIO on FOX SPORTS the GAME

Keep up with local sports each weekday morning (6 to 9 a.m.) by tuning in to “On the Mark” radio show on iHeartRadio’s FOX Sports the Game, 910-1310, on the free iHeartRadio app or online at foxsportsthegame.com.

The three-hour morning show is guests-driven and features local and statewide guests including: coach Gene Stallings, coach Joe Wilson, coach Dan Washburn, coach Doug Barfield, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (once a month) and all local high school coaches. Jeff Sasser and myself have hosted the show for almost 17 years.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.