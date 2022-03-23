Opelika Real Estate Developer Named to US Space and Rocket Center Board of Directors

Contributed to

The Observer

Edmund Rasha (Race) Cannon, area real estate developer and longtime Opelika resident, has been reappointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to the board of directors of the United States Space and Rocket Center, the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission, in Huntsville, Alabama.

The board oversees the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC), the largest spaceflight museum in the world and Alabama’s top tourist attraction, located on the Redstone Arsenal campus. Among its 1500 artifacts are Explorer I, America’s first satellite, the Saturn V Moon Rocket, the Apollo 16 Command Module, an Apollo 12 Moon Rock and next generation space vehicles like Dream Chaser.

Cannon’s duties include oversight and direction of USSRC’s Space and Advanced Space Academies, Aviation Challenge Camp Programs, Robotics Camp, and the expansion of Cyber and Advanced Cyber Academies which draw thousands of students ages 9 to 18 each year from all over the world.

“Space travel and habitation are the next frontier for human exploration,” Cannon said. “That we in Alabama play such a pivotal role in this future is daunting. I’m certainly honored to be a part of this immense endeavor with the USSRC Board.

As a child, Cannon regularly attended Space Camp and Space Academy.

“I don’t think I would have become as fascinated with space and cyber security had it not been for those camp experiences,” he said. “Now, as we meet around Werner von Braun’s original conference table, our Board’s mission is to develop educational curricula and hands-on experiences that will inspire and educate the next generation of space and cyber explorers.”

Cannon is a partner in Cannon Ventures real estate development in Auburn/Opelika, a member of the Samford-Cannon Foundation Board, past member of Opelika Master Plan 2030, past chairman of Opelika’s Downtown Redevelopment Authority, former board member of Easter Seals Achievement Center and sits on the Auburn University Baseball Development Committee.

“As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama,” said Ivey in her letter of appointment to Cannon. “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”

Cannon was first appointed to the USSRC board in March of 2019. His term will expire in 2029.