Opelika Main Street Brings Home Four Awards

Main Street Alabama awarded Opelika four prestigious Awards of Excellence at the annual LAB conference Thursday.

During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities.

Opelika was awarded the following awards:

• Excellence in Public Relations for the downtown promotional video

• Excellence in Planning/Public Space for the 1st Avenue streetscape project

• Excellence in Adaptive Reuse for Whistle Stop BoZle and Brew

• Main Street Hero award was given to Mayor Gary Fuller.

“These awards are a testament to the great work going on in downtown Opelika,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Opelika’s downtown and Main Street program are important economic drivers for our entire community. Since 2014 downtown Opelika has seen 26 net new businesses, over 100 new jobs and over $36 million in new investments. This represents real growth and economic opportunity for all members of the Opelika community.”

“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” Wirth said. “The award winners represent the resiliency of downtown and commercial neighborhood districts in spite of a challenging year. Main Street programs were instrumental in helping small businesses navigate through closures due to the pandemic and helping them to reopen safely with outdoor eating options, hand sanitizing stations, foot door pulls, masks and more. The effort and leadership it takes to move these projects quickly is tremendous.”

The Awards of Excellence Banquet is a highlight of LAB, a three-day conference that bolsters the efforts of communities participating in the nationally acclaimed Main Street program or those communities interested in downtown revitalization. The eighth annual event drew over 150 community leaders from Alabama.

Main Street Alabama has 29 Designated Programs and over 30 Downtown Network Communities. One of the oldest Main Street programs in Alabama, Opelika follows the four point model of Organization, Design, Promotion and Economic Vitality developed by the National Main Street Center.

About Opelika Main Street:

Founded in 1987, Opelika Main Street helps assist in the growth of historic downtown Opelika through facade grants, beautification projects, economic development efforts, business professional development programs and various community events. Learn more about Opelika Main Street by going to opelikamainstreet.org or by following us on Facebook, TwiZer and Instagram.

About Main Street Alabama:

Main Street Alabama focuses on bringing jobs, dollars and people back to Alabama’s historic communities

Economic development is at the heart of our efforts to revitalize downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.