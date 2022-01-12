Opelika Chamber to Host Planning Workshop

Contributed by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Planning for the New Year Workshop with Chris Morrell from M2 Designs & Consulting.

The event will be held at Southern Union State Community College in the Southern Room on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Southern Union State Community College is located at 301 Lake Condy Road Opelika, Alabama, 36801.

This is an exciting opportunity to transform your business by undergoing a hands-on training session to develop your planning, problem-solving and decision-making skills to achieve your company goals for the 2022 year!

Chamber members and non-members are invited to attend, and are welcome to register for the event online here: www.opelikachamber.com/events/details/planning-for-the-new-year-workshop-4019 by Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $50 for non-members.

The event is presented by Railroad Investment Group. The Gold Sponsors are Lee Russell Council of Governments, Machen McChesney, Tiger Town TV and Troy Bank & Trust.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Mackenzie at Mackenzie@opelikachamber.com to learn more.