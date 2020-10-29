Opelika Chamber hosting viewing party downtown

By Will Fairless

Associate Editor

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is hosting a viewing party for the Auburn-LSU game this Saturday, Oct. 31.

A large viewing screen will be set up at the corner of Eighth Street and North Railroad (in front of John Emerald Distilling Company and Red Clay Brewing Company), which will be closed off during the game and for an hour on either side of it.

Everyone is welcome to come out and watch the game on the screen, and the chamber encourages attendees to patronize local businesses for any shopping and dining needs.

The chamber wrote in a Facebook post, “Supporting our local economy never looked so good…. Be sure to bring your lawn chair or a blanket and an appetite to support your local restaurants, bars & shops!”