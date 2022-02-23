Opelika Chamber Accepting Applications for 2022-23 LCYL Class

Contributed by

the Opelika Chamber

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022-23 class of Lee County Young Leaders. The deadline for all applications is Friday, March 4, 2022.

Lee County Young Leaders is a county-wide program designed to nurture and develop positive leadership qualities in high school students. The Opelika Chamber wants to create successful leaders in Lee County and this program should give the students in the area the knowledge, tools and contacts to do so. The ultimate goal is that graduates of the Lee County Young Leaders program will possess a unique understanding and appreciation of the inner workings of their community and will return home as excellent future candidates to serve on local boards, committees and task forces.

Lee County Young leaders begins in September and consist of one session per month until April 2023. In addition, there will be a mandatory orientation session in the month prior to the first class session and a graduation in April.

Thirty-four juniors and seniors in high schools, home schools and private schools in Lee County are chosen for the program through an application process. The applications are judged anonymously based on application neatness, extracurricular activities, career choice, hobbies and leadership potential.

To participate in the Lee County Young Leaders Program, students must meet the following criteria:

Reside in Lee County, Alabama

Attend a city or county regionally accredited high school, private or home school in Lee County

Must be willing and able to attend all the sessions

Be an 11th grade or 12th grade student during the period of the class program

Must be up to date on core classes

Maintain a 3.0 Grade-Point Average

Provide own transportation to session.

Learn more by visiting the Opelika Chamber’s new website, www.opelikachamber.com/leadership-development/lee-county-young-leaders/, or applications can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctcv5eDMc3_3DZ49bAIl1Tmu8Dy-ltmB69KPHGyWO1_0Az6g/viewform

If you have questions or concerns, contact Chamber director of Leadership & Events Mackenzie at Mackenzie@opelikachamber.com to learn more.

ABOUT THE OPELIKA CHAMBER

For more than 80 years the Opelika Chamber has been working every day to build bridges, cultivate community and elevate business. Recognized for its operational best practices among 501(c)6 not-for-profit Chambers of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber is one of only three five-star accredited chambers in the state of Alabama. Representing more than 800 businesses and almost 20,000 employees, the Opelika Chamber connects businesses to each other and to new ideas, helps them grow and expands their influence, provides education & leadership development opportunities and builds community among citizens and business owners alike.