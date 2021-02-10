Opelika captures AHSAA 6A Indoor Track Championship

On the Mark

By D. Mark Mitchell

The Opelika boys indoor track team won its third AHSAA 6A State Championship in the last four years, Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. OHS scored 81 points, 15 points ahead of runner-up Homewood (66 pts).

The following is a breakdown of the Bulldogs finishing in the top 10 of their event:

Jarell Stinson captured first place in the 60-meter dash (6.94), first place in the 400-meter dash.

LeDamian Rowell won the triple jump (47-5.75) and placed third in the long jump (21-4.75).

Eric Watts placed second in the long jump (22-7.75) and finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (8.75).

Dalen Torbert placed fifth in the 60-meter dash (7.08).

Trevon Moore placed fifth in the shot put (44-10.5).

LaDadan Tolbert was sixth in the shot put (44-7.25).

Kaden Cooper was seventh in the triple jump (42-6.25).

Justin Shorter was seventh in the 60-meter hurdle (8.91).

Charles Brewer placed ninth in the 3,200-meter run.

Congratulations to the Opelika Indoor Track Team, Coach Jimmy Johnson and staff!

OHS

BASKETBALL

The OHS girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a 61-59 victory over rival AHS at the Mainstreet gym in Opelika. Lady Bulldog Head Coach Devin Booth continued her dominance over rival Auburn High, splitting the two-game series this year and holding an eight-game advantage since becoming OHS coach.

Opelika was led by Kaitlyn Bryant’s 27 points, followed by Ashanti Thomas (19 points) and LaDajah Hugley, who added 11 points.

Opelika hosted Russell County at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night to begin the Area Tournament. Results were not available at the time of press. Winner of Tuesday’s matchup will advance to face Eufaula on Thursday in the Area Finals.

The Auburn High boys’ basketball team blew out Opelika 73-48 in the Mainstreet gym on the OHS campus.

The 25-point loss is one of the most lopsided games in many years.

Interim coach Wesley Button will take his team to play Valley in the Area Tournament tonight, and the winner will advance to face Eufaula on Friday for the Area Tournament final.

The Opelika boys’ basketball program has been in a precarious situation since the beginning of the year.

OHS Athletic Director Mike Pugh hired Emannuel Brown as head coach. Brown replaced John Wadsworth after 13 years as head coach, despite not being a head coach in two years. He had head coaching experience but resigned at Dothan High before going to Rehobeth as strength and conditioning coach, running back coach and JV basketball coach.

Brown abruptly resigned after an 0-4 start and never moved his family to Opelika. He commuted to and from Dothan. Opelika’s boys travel to Valley Wednesday for the first round of the Area Tournament. Winner will advance to face Eufaula Friday for Area Tournament final.

SPRING SPORTS

TENNIS

The OHS boys Tennis team opened the season with an 8-1 win over Benjamin Russell. Opelika’s girls lost 6-3.

Winners for the boys in singles:

No. 1 Connor Mullins

No. 2 Andrew Hudson

No. 3 Max Caldwell

No. 4 Charles Gagliano

Doubles Winners:

No. 2 Will Fuller/Max Caldwell

OHS then picked up three forfeits to make it 8-1.

Winners for the girls in singles:

No. 2 Laura Tyson Daffin

No. 4 Allison Bearden

Winners in doubles:

No. 1 Daffin/Laney McTier

D. Mark Mitchell is the Sports Director at iHeartMedia

Host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1310

Co-Chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council

Chairman Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball State

Director