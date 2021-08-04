Community Opelika, Auburn Chambers Hold Ribbon Cuttings By opelikaobserver - August 4, 2021 0 15 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp G-Mart & Sonic recently held their ribbon cutting. They are conveniently located by Southern Union and Opelika High School at 1450 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika. Axe Marks The Spot held its ribbon cutting last week. It is located at 223 S. 8th St. in downtown Opelika.Salsarita’s – Build your own tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, taco salads, or a famous quesorito at Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. Located at 1111 S. College St., Suite 600, in Auburn.The Hawkins Group Psychiatrics Consultants – Founded in 2019 with the vision of providing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) treatment for those suffering with Major Depressive Disorder. Located at 333 Airport Road, Suite F, in Auburn.PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED BY THE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE