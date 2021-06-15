OPD asks for help locating missing Opelika man

By Hannah Lester

hlester@opelikaobserver.com

A 48-year-old Opelika man was reported missing and the Opelika Police Department has asked for help locating him.

Shawn Cornell Montgomery was seen leaving his home last night around 7:30 to 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Arbor Lane wearing black Dickies pants, a yellow t-shirt and Nike sandals. He weights approximately 173 pounds and is 5-foot-9-inches, police said.

The police said he should be deriving a Blue 2015 Ford F150.

The department asked anyone with any information to contact the Secret Witness Hotline (334-745-8665) or the department line (334-705-5200). Additionally, information can be supplied through the Opelika Police app. Anonymous tips are accepted.