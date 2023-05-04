OHS Track & Field Shows Out at Sectionals

OPELIKA —
The Opelika girls finished second and the boys won the AHSAA 7A Sectionals track & field meet last Saturday in Smiths Station. Both teams are advancing to the State Championship meet in Gulf Shores, today (Thursday) through Saturday.
The following are final standings of the Sectionals Meet:
OHS GIRLS
100 METERS
12.48 – Amiya Brown – 2nd
12.53 – Tierra Agee – 3rd
200 METER DASH
25.53 – Tierra Agee – 1st
25.64 – Amiya Brown – 3rd
26.89 – Kaylee Mcintyr – 7th
400 METER DASH
1:00.75 – Makiah Paschal – 4th
1:02.10 – Kaylee Mcintyre – 7th
1:02.77 – Jada Colemon – 9th
1600 METER RUN
5:52.28 – Caroline Couey – 10th
6:09.61 – Margaret Bice – 5th
3200 METER RUN
12:19.47 – Caroline Couey – 7th
100 METER HURDLES
15.97 – Dasia Keith – 3rd
18.35 – Cadence Williams – 8th
19.26 – Aryel Crittenden – 11th
300 METER HURDLES
47.55 – Makiah Paschal – 1st
56.23 – Dasja Kier – 13th
57.51 – Cadence Williams – 14th
HIGH JUMP
5-2 – Kyndall Brundidge – 2nd
4-6 – Kimora Rowell – 9TH
TRIPLE JUMP
36-3.5 – Dasia Keith – 1st
34-10.5 – Kyndall Brundidge – 5th
32-8.25 – Kimora Rowell – 8th
DISCUS
91-11 – Trinity Rooks – 5th
84-0 – Kasman Moss – 7th
JAVELIN
100-7 – Rorie Dunbar – 4th
93-7 – Cherdi Daniels – 6th
89-9 – Sanai Stringer – 7th
SHOT PUT
34-3 – Cherdi Daniels – 3rd
29-8 – Trinty Rrooks – 8th
27-6 – Kasman Moss – 11th
OHS BOYS
100 METER DASH
11.18 – Tykell Thomas – 1st
11.23 – Qualik Harry – 4th
200 METERS
22.89 – Theo Hubbard – 7th
400 METERS
400 METER DASH
51.41 – Sam Washburn – 4th
51.73 – JaClarence Perry – 6th
54.82 – Tirus Patten – 15th
1600 METERS
2:02.53 – Michael Hart – 4th
2:08.69 – Charles Brewer – 8th
1600 METER RUN
4:37.05 – Brantley Turnham – 4th
4:37.22 – Charles Brewer – 5th
5:34.49 – Alexander Burgess – 15th
3200 METER RUN
10:02.05 – Brantley Turnham – 3rd
10:02.84 – Charles Brewer – 4th
11:52.33 – Zane Sexton – 13th
HIGH JUMP
6-2 – Davian Jones – 5th
5-8 -Cordarrious Ingram – 9th
LONG JUMP
23-0 – Tirus Patten – 1st
22-6 – Davian Jones – 2nd
18-0.5 – JaClarence Perry -13th
TRIPLE JUMP
46-8 – Davian Jones – 1st
43-3 – Tirus Patten – 6th
42-5.5 – Kylin Fears – 7th
POLE VAULT
12-0 -Dontarius Alvis – 1st
11-6 -Brannon Massey – 3rd
DISCUS
143-10 – Ajaden Parham – 1st
140-7 – Mikeil Heard – 2nd
125-0 – Octavious Gay – 6th
JAVELIN
170-10 – Octavious Gay – 1st
144-11- Ronald Reese Jr. – 4th
141-11 – Jakori Thornton – 6th
SHOT PUT
45-7.75 – Mikeil Heard – 4th
39-5 – Elias Autry – 10th
37-11 – Ajaden Parham – 12th
Opelika girls and boys track and field teams are in Gulf Shores (Thursday) competing in the AHSAA 7A State Championship Meet. Coach Jimmy Johnson has taken the boys team to the State Championship meet in Gulf Shores every year since becoming head coach and won seven State Championship Titles. Good Luck to the Dogs!
SOCCER TEAMS LOSE PLAYOFF OPENER
The OHS girls and boys soccer teams were eliminated from the AHSAA 7A State Playoffs Tuesday in Dothan. The Lady Bulldogs (9-9) lost 5-2 while the boys (11-7) lost 5-0, ending their first season in class 7A. It is worth noting the two Soccer team’s join Flag Football and girls/boys Track as the only teams to make the playoffs in their first year in Class 7A.
OHS GOLF
Opelika’s Luke Robert and Evan Henderson qualified for the State golf Championship this week. The results were not available at press time.
OHS SOFTBALL
OHS (11-15) lost its last regular season game to Central, 14-0, in Phenix City. Central won the Area regular season and will host the Area tournament. The top two finishers advance to the State tournament.
TIDBITS
Opelika athletics will have physicals for student-athletes Monday, May 8, during fourth period and after school in the Main Street Gym. Opelika charges $10 per physical, cash or check made to OHS. The Orthopaedic Clinic staff performs the physicals free for OCS. The $10 charge helps OCS buy training supplies.
D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.