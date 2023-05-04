OHS Track & Field Shows Out at Sectionals

OPELIKA —

The Opelika girls finished second and the boys won the AHSAA 7A Sectionals track & field meet last Saturday in Smiths Station. Both teams are advancing to the State Championship meet in Gulf Shores, today (Thursday) through Saturday.

The following are final standings of the Sectionals Meet:

OHS GIRLS

100 METERS

12.48 – Amiya Brown – 2nd

12.53 – Tierra Agee – 3rd

200 METER DASH

25.53 – Tierra Agee – 1st

25.64 – Amiya Brown – 3rd

26.89 – Kaylee Mcintyr – 7th

400 METER DASH

1:00.75 – Makiah Paschal – 4th

1:02.10 – Kaylee Mcintyre – 7th

1:02.77 – Jada Colemon – 9th

1600 METER RUN

5:52.28 – Caroline Couey – 10th

6:09.61 – Margaret Bice – 5th

3200 METER RUN

12:19.47 – Caroline Couey – 7th

100 METER HURDLES

15.97 – Dasia Keith – 3rd

18.35 – Cadence Williams – 8th

19.26 – Aryel Crittenden – 11th

300 METER HURDLES

47.55 – Makiah Paschal – 1st

56.23 – Dasja Kier – 13th

57.51 – Cadence Williams – 14th

HIGH JUMP

5-2 – Kyndall Brundidge – 2nd

4-6 – Kimora Rowell – 9TH

TRIPLE JUMP

36-3.5 – Dasia Keith – 1st

34-10.5 – Kyndall Brundidge – 5th

32-8.25 – Kimora Rowell – 8th

DISCUS

91-11 – Trinity Rooks – 5th

84-0 – Kasman Moss – 7th

JAVELIN

100-7 – Rorie Dunbar – 4th

93-7 – Cherdi Daniels – 6th

89-9 – Sanai Stringer – 7th

SHOT PUT

34-3 – Cherdi Daniels – 3rd

29-8 – Trinty Rrooks – 8th

27-6 – Kasman Moss – 11th

OHS BOYS

100 METER DASH

11.18 – Tykell Thomas – 1st

11.23 – Qualik Harry – 4th

200 METERS

22.89 – Theo Hubbard – 7th

400 METERS

400 METER DASH

51.41 – Sam Washburn – 4th

51.73 – JaClarence Perry – 6th

54.82 – Tirus Patten – 15th

1600 METERS

2:02.53 – Michael Hart – 4th

2:08.69 – Charles Brewer – 8th

1600 METER RUN

4:37.05 – Brantley Turnham – 4th

4:37.22 – Charles Brewer – 5th

5:34.49 – Alexander Burgess – 15th

3200 METER RUN

10:02.05 – Brantley Turnham – 3rd

10:02.84 – Charles Brewer – 4th

11:52.33 – Zane Sexton – 13th

HIGH JUMP

6-2 – Davian Jones – 5th

5-8 -Cordarrious Ingram – 9th

LONG JUMP

23-0 – Tirus Patten – 1st

22-6 – Davian Jones – 2nd

18-0.5 – JaClarence Perry -13th

TRIPLE JUMP

46-8 – Davian Jones – 1st

43-3 – Tirus Patten – 6th

42-5.5 – Kylin Fears – 7th

POLE VAULT

12-0 -Dontarius Alvis – 1st

11-6 -Brannon Massey – 3rd

DISCUS

143-10 – Ajaden Parham – 1st

140-7 – Mikeil Heard – 2nd

125-0 – Octavious Gay – 6th

JAVELIN

170-10 – Octavious Gay – 1st

144-11- Ronald Reese Jr. – 4th

141-11 – Jakori Thornton – 6th

SHOT PUT

45-7.75 – Mikeil Heard – 4th

39-5 – Elias Autry – 10th

37-11 – Ajaden Parham – 12th

Opelika girls and boys track and field teams are in Gulf Shores (Thursday) competing in the AHSAA 7A State Championship Meet. Coach Jimmy Johnson has taken the boys team to the State Championship meet in Gulf Shores every year since becoming head coach and won seven State Championship Titles. Good Luck to the Dogs!

SOCCER TEAMS LOSE PLAYOFF OPENER

The OHS girls and boys soccer teams were eliminated from the AHSAA 7A State Playoffs Tuesday in Dothan. The Lady Bulldogs (9-9) lost 5-2 while the boys (11-7) lost 5-0, ending their first season in class 7A. It is worth noting the two Soccer team’s join Flag Football and girls/boys Track as the only teams to make the playoffs in their first year in Class 7A.

OHS GOLF

Opelika’s Luke Robert and Evan Henderson qualified for the State golf Championship this week. The results were not available at press time.

OHS SOFTBALL

OHS (11-15) lost its last regular season game to Central, 14-0, in Phenix City. Central won the Area regular season and will host the Area tournament. The top two finishers advance to the State tournament.

TIDBITS

Opelika athletics will have physicals for student-athletes Monday, May 8, during fourth period and after school in the Main Street Gym. Opelika charges $10 per physical, cash or check made to OHS. The Orthopaedic Clinic staff performs the physicals free for OCS. The $10 charge helps OCS buy training supplies.

