OHS Competes in AHSAA State Swim Meet

OPELIKA —

The AHSAA Swimmimg and Diving State Championship meet was held at Martin Aquatics Center on the Auburn University campus last Friday and Saturday.

The following are the OHS swimmers who participated and their results.

OHS GIRLS

Opelika’s 200-yard Medley Relay team finished No. 6 with a final time of 1:52.31. The team was composed of Presley Mullins, Sarah Bush, Nelson Grace and Mylee Bordeaux.

Opelika’s 50-yard freestyle first-place finish: Sarah Bush, with a time of 23.55. Bush finished No. 2 in the 100-yard freestyle, with a time 52.38.

OHS BOYS

Opelika’s Bryan McEntire finished No. 6 in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.73.

OHS BASKETBALL

The OHS girls’ basketball team won three games in a row last week against Chilton County, Benjamin Russell and Loachapoka.

OHS beat Chilton County 56-33 on the road. Cheridi Daniels led the girls with 17 points, and Naomi Whack added 12 points.

OHS defeated Benjamin Russell 35-32 behind 10 points from Daniels and seven points apiece from Whack and Tyra Pitts.

Opelika ended the week with a 40-35 win over Loachapoka. Whack scored a game-high 14 points, while Jasmyn Thomas followed with 11 points.

AHSAA SUPER 7

The Alabama High School Athletic Department Super 7 football championship ended last Friday night after the flag football championship and seven football games. The Super 7 championship drew 61,000 people over the three-day event. The attendance breakdown is as followed: 23,464 Wednesday night 7A attendance; the 1A, 3A and 5A games saw 14,218 attendance; and on Friday the 2A, 4A and 6A games drew 23,848.

This is not counting over 500 volunteers, first responders, AHSAA officials and Auburn University employees.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said he was thrilled with this year’s Super 7 Championship.

“We (AHSAA) can’t thank the cities of Auburn and Opelika and Auburn University enough,” he said. “The Super 7 has become an important event in the lives of our student-athletes thanks to our opportunity to play in such special venues like Auburn, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham. This year provided very special and lifetime memories for our student-athletics, coaches, schools and communities.”

As co-chairman of the Auburn-Opelika Super 7 committee, I want to say thank you to all of our volunteers that make this event possible. This is a huge undertaking that requires tons of volunteers, including the Auburn police and fire departments and the Opelika Police Department.

A special thanks to Auburn University Athletics and President Jeremy Roberts for working to make this Super 7 the best possible.

Thank you to Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders for supporting the event since day one.

The Super 7 will return to our area in 2026.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1310, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.