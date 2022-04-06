Nationally Recognized Law Firm Opens Auburn Office

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Serving Auburn, Dothan, West Georgia

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, a leading and influential national personal injury law firm, recently opened an office in Auburn, Alabama to serve the surrounding communities such as Opelika, Phenix City, Dothan and West Georgia, including Columbus and Albany. This team will be led by respected local attorney, Mallory Storey Ulmer. “It’s an honor to be a part of a team of extremely talented trial lawyers who work together to get the best results for their clients,” Ulmer said. “Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys embodies a client-first culture for success. As a plaintiff’s lawyer, relationships matter — helping people matters. These principles push me to be a better trial lawyer and better human being. I advocate passionately for my clients, and I’m excited to expand Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys to Auburn, Dothan and new communities in Georgia.”

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys now boasts offices in 24 cities across 12 states, with more than 500 attorneys and staff members working to assist clients across the country. The expansion and growth further solidify Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys as a nationally recognized, elite personal injury law firm with superior capabilities to assist those who have been wrongfully injured find justice for their injuries.

“We want everyone across the Southeast to know that the Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys team is here, committed and dedicated to fighting for every one of our clients,” said Alexander Shunnarah, founder and president of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “We’re excited to have the local and highly experienced attorney, Mallory Storey Ulmer, leading our Auburn litigation team with her exemplary abilities and drive to fight for our clients who experience life-altering injuries from an accident.”

Ulmer is leading the Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Auburn location with her area of expertise in representing victims in personal injury litigation, including the areas of wrongful death, motor vehicle and trucking litigation. Ulmer recently obtained a $15 million settlement in a contested liability case arising from a crash that caused catastrophic injuries to her client.

Ulmer is an active member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ), the AAJ Trucking Litigation Group and Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys. She currently serves as the assistant to the Editor of AAJ TLG’s Journal of Trucking Litigation and as a member of AAJ’s Exchange Advisory Committee. Additionally, Ulmer enjoys writing, speaking, and advocating for issues trucking litigation, and is an advocate of the Alabama Head Injury Foundation, which provides critical resources for people in our communities affected by traumatic brain injury. She has been recognized as a Rising Star Honoree by the Mid-South Super Lawyers and National Trial Lawyers Alabama Top 40 under 40.

Ulmer earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law and graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

For more information on the Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Auburn location or the firm’s national expansion, please contact Krista Conlin at krista@kcprojects.net.

About Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is committed to protecting the legal right to be compensated for individuals who have suffered loss, accidents, or injuries the chance to rebuild their lives after misfortune. The practice was founded on the belief that the civil jury system is the best means to provide compensation and deter wrongdoers from injuring others in the future.

With over 500 attorneys and staff, the firm has a vast knowledge and experience in handling all types of claims for clients who have been injured. The firm consistently recovers substantial settlements in lawsuits involving personal injury, auto accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, social security disability, pharmaceutical litigation, drug recalls, medical devices, and mass torts throughout the United States.

The premier, award-winning, and nationally recognized firm has represented over 60,000 clients and recovered over $1 billion for them to date. The firm prides itself on providing outstanding legal advice and excellent representation for their clients.