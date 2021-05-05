Nancy Watson Adams was welcomed into the presence of her Lord and Savior who she loved above all else, on Friday morning, April 30, 2021. Nancy was born Aug. 6, 1949 in Dothan, Alabama to Jerry Frank Watson and Mary Collier Watson. She was a 1967 graduate of Warner Robins High School and attended Wesleyan College. Nancy taught kindergarten for 15 years and loved each and every one of the children she taught. Her students left a special place in her heart. Nancy became a travel agent in 1986 for World Horizon’s Travel. She later opened her own business with her husband Danny Kay Adams in 1989. Nancy loved to travel and go camping. She loved all animals, especially her pups through the years. Muffin, Peaches, Precious and little Sis were well loved by her. The love for her family and friends is known by all. Her gifts of spice tea and cookies will be remembered by many.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Jerry Frank Watson and her husband of 32 years Danny Kay Adams.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Collier Watson, her daughter, Amy Latta Hartzog and her husband David , two sisters and their husbands Kathy and Danny Boswell of Dothan and Jerrie Lynn and Tommy Bass of Dothan, two brothers, Tommy Watson and David Pillow of Savannah, Georgia, two step-daughters, Kimberly Adams (Mari) of Brooklyn, New York and Jennifer Raley (Daren) of Headland, Alabama, one sister in love, Julie Kircher of Daegu, South Korea, four grandchildren, Ann Katherine and her husband Jacob Lovin of Dothan, Gunnar Hartzog of Montgomery, Gray Hartzog of Opelika and Audrey Claire Hartzog of Opelika, two nieces and one nephew, several cousins and great nieces and nephews.

Keeping Nancy’s wishes, she will have a simple cremation and be placed with her husband in the columbarium at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika, Alabama. A celebration of life will be held for her at a later date.