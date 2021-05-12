Maybe April to perform

Contributed

by Sundilla Concert Series

Sundilla welcomes Maybe April back to town on May 21. This is an outdoor show at Pebble Hill and will start at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 and available at Spicer’s Music, Ross House Coffee and online at sundillamusic.com. Admission at the door will be $20. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is invited to bring whatever food or beverage they prefer.

“Back by popular demand” is a fair statement to make when it comes to Maybe April. A crowd of more than 100 people was at the AUUF for Maybe April’s first Sundilla appearance a couple of years ago, and there was no shortage of comments like “They can come back anytime” and “Book them again as soon as you can!”

Alaina Stacey is from Chicago and Katy DuBois is from Arkansas, so it took some luck for them to even meet. During a songwriting camp in Nashville, they formed country/Americana group Maybe April, originally as a trio, and began writing songs, performing and touring extensively. A dynamic pair of impressive songwriters and vocalists who share roles as frontwomen, Maybe April’s chemistry was an instant success. The first song they co-wrote together landed them a songwriting showcase during GRAMMY week in Los Angeles, where they shared the stage with Jimmy Webb, Bonnie Raitt, Kris Kristofferson, Joy Williams, John Reznik, Gavin DeGraw and Valerie Simpson. Soon they were opening for artists such as Brandy Clark and Sarah Jarosz and began receiving critical attention when CMT named them one of 2018’s “Rising Acts,” calling their harmonies “as alluring as their lyrics.” Wide Open Country would go on to say that after hearing those harmonies “You might think the singers had grown up together.”

The appeal of Maybe April is multifaceted: Those lustrous harmonies of the voices, the appealing mix of their personalities and their winningly under-amplified sound which lends their performance an almost acoustic quality. Those songs are a mix of country/folk-Americana/indie sounds and feature sophisticated lyrics that suggest the glowing beauty of this trio of feminine souls hides a certain amount of heartbreak and worldliness, though not the loss of a romantic spirit. As singers, songwriters and performers, it is clear that Maybe April has set the stage for what is sure to be a long and successful career.

For more information, including videos, go to sundillamusic.com.