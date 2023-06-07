Max Credit Union Continues Expanding Talent

CONTRIBUTED BY

MAX CREDIT UNION

EAST ALABAMA —

MAX Credit Union, a local financial institution currently serving Central and East Alabama, is pleased to announce new additions to the team, as well as an internal promotion, to lead MAX into an era of growth while continuing to create positive member experiences.

Drew Sullivan has joined the leadership team as vice president of payments. Sullivan brings over 30 years of business development and product management experience to his new role.

He has spent his career serving and focusing on the needs of financial-related businesses on a national scale, including founding a global payment consulting firm. Through his innovative thought process, he has identified and outlined process improvement and strategic plans that contributed to the development of new and improved products and experiences for organizations, and ultimately, the end user.

“The MAX team is progressive, always keeping the current or future member at the forefront,” Sullivan said. “I am excited to join the credit union and look forward to identifying and implementing beneficial products for our members where long-term impacts are made.”

MAX Insurance Services has added two insurance agents: Will Littleton and Lani Hudgins. Both bring experience and knowledge to the growing insurance agency, where they will put their skills to work and ensure members are adequately protected through products ranging from homeowners and auto coverage to life insurance.

Pace Josey has been promoted to vice president of marketing and growth, where his creative and imaginative thought process will be used to develop and implement campaigns geared toward growth while continuing to monitor member needs to ensure a seamless experience.

“We are excited to welcome new team members to the MAX family, as well as offering growth and advancement opportunities for current members of the team,” said MAX CEO Martin Head. “They all bring experience, knowledge and foresight to guide MAX towards a bright future of growth and innovation, all while keeping the member experience top of mind.”

ABOUT MAX CREDIT UNION

MAX Credit Union is a leading, locally owned financial institution in Alabama, with more than $2 billion in assets. Serving the communities for more than 67 years, MAX provides a full array of consumer and business financial products including checking, savings, loans, wealth management, insurance, mortgages and online and mobile banking. MAX has 17 branch locations across its Alabama footprint, more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs and myMAX Service Center to assist with any financial needs by phone. With dedicated team members, MAX is committed to providing exceptional customer service and value. Learn more at www.mymax.com.