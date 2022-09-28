Marching for Nonviolence

Contributed to The Observer

Pastor Carolyn Morton and the Samford Community Outreach Fellowship group held the 5th annual Youth Nonviolence Peace March & Rally in honor of the late Otis Gray Sr. of Opelika.

The event was held on Sept. 24 at Christian Care Ministries located in the Samford community in Opelika. The Samford community and the Youth Non-violence Peace Group participated in a march through the neighborhood with family and friends from the Opelika-Auburn Moms

Demand Action group, Opelika Fire Department, Oscar Penn from the Concerned Citizens of Opelika group and Dr. Herbert Denmark Jr.