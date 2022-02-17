Manufacturing Training Center Awarded Alabama Power Foundation Grant

BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

BY DAVID DORTON



Tuesday, the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the city of Auburn was awarded a grant from the Alabama Power Foundation to support the Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. The $75,000 grant will fund improvements and assist in the expansion of the training center located in the Auburn Industrial Park.

Created through a partnership between the IDB and Auburn University, the center provides advanced upskill training for existing manufacturing employees in machining, automation and metrology. Its purpose is to better equip workers with the skills needed to flourish in the ever-evolving manufacturing world. Individuals are able to obtain certifications for skills training in five-axis operating systems at the center, and local companies are provided with space for prototyping and research.

“The Advanced Manufacturing Training Center is important for Auburn, but also the entire region, in preparing workers to meet the immediate and future needs of manufacturers,” said Leslie Sanders, vice president of Alabama Power’s Southern Division. “This center is a product of partnerships and brings together manufacturing and employee needs. The Alabama Power Foundation is proud to support efforts that help our communities grow.”

The $75,000 grant will go toward expanding the center into its second building, which will encompass additive manufacturing, manufacturing demonstration cells and a comprehensive manufacturing demonstration line for new technologies. This funding will help bring the center into the next phase of technological application.

“We’re grateful for this generous investment from the Alabama Power Foundation,” said city of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap. “The Advanced Manufacturing Training Center is an important piece of the puzzle in preparing our manufacturing workforce for the future of the industry, and we’re excited to expand the center’s offerings.”