Making the Grade: On the Road to Alexander City

By STACEY PATTON WALLACE

As I’ve mentioned many times in this column, I was born and raised in Alexander City, Alabama (“Eleck” City to the locals). Therefore, I was very proud when I heard that “Alexander City is the second best Southern small town in the country, according to a poll conducted by USA Today.”

Also, the “poll was completed using reader suggestions, as well as a panel of travel writers.” Not surprisingly, the online article mentioned beautiful Lake Martin as a popular attraction in its description of Alex City.

Recently, Mike and I traveled to Alex City to meet our friend Rhonda for dinner (supper) at Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining, located at 107 Main St.

Rhonda is also an Alex City native and was a year behind me in school. In 1987, she and her husband Ricky moved next door to my parents and me. They lived there until 1995 and had two pretty daughters named Ashley and Hillary.

Rhonda and I were both Auburn grads, and we decided to go back to the Loveliest Village on The Plains to get our Master of Education degrees, she in elementary education and I in secondary English education. She spent her teaching career in Alex City while I moved away to teach in LaGrange, Georgia. In fact, Rhonda now teaches part time at William L. Radney Elementary, where she taught full time before retiring; she is a real woman.

Besides teaching, Rhonda enjoys spending time with her pretty 7-year-old granddaughter Eloise. Rhonda sure looks young to be a grandma. But I digress.

When Mike, Rhonda and I entered Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining, we were greeted by tantalizing aromas. The restaurant has a relaxing atmosphere and a very attractive interior. I admired the old brick composing one wall and an attractive accent wall.

Fettuccini alfredo with asparagus

Harley, our server, was delightful, patient and helpful. Mike ordered the fettuccini alfredo with a side of asparagus, and I chose the beef ravioli with asparagus. Rhonda selected the chicken fettuccini alfredo with a vegetable medley as a side.

It was great catching up with Rhonda. However, the conversation slowed considerably when the food arrived. I politely asked Mike if I could have a taste of his dish, and he agreed. It was really creamy and delicious, and that will probably be my choice next time. Sharing is a great way to discover your favorite entrees.

By the way, in the Patton/Wallace family, no one ever reaches to sample someone else’s food before asking permission. Otherwise, you might lose a hand. We are very serious about our food in my family.

However, I did offer to share the rich, amazingly scrumptious cannoli, which I ordered for dessert. We all savored it because the dish was slap-your-grandma-twice good.

Beef ravioli with asparagus

Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining also serves a variety of appetizers, some of which include

fried ravioli, bread baguette, calamari, stuffed artichoke heart and fried zucchini.

Besides our tasty entrees, the restaurant also serves chicken parmigiana, chicken marsala, spaghetti with meatballs, filet with red wine mushroom risotto and lasagna, among other dishes. A selection of sides, salads and desserts are also available.

Rhonda, this review was for you. It was wonderful dining with you in our award-winning hometown. Love you bunches!

Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining is closed on Sunday and Monday. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.