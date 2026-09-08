Lee County superintendent resigns at end of year

BY STEVEN STIEFEL | FOR THE OBSERVER

Lee County Superintendent of Education Mike Howard stated he will resign, effective Dec. 31. He did not attend a Sept. 8 work session, where school board members discussed options for finding his replacement with board attorney Woody Sanders. Howard did, however, lead the regular meeting thereafter.

The Lee County Board of Education hired Howard in December 2023. He previously served as superintendent of St. Clair County schools.In a prepared statement, Howard called the job “a significant honor and a highlight of my 27-year career in education, which began as a special education teacher and coach.” He said the responsibilities have been demanding but the experience rewarding and meaningful, and that he decided to retire to spend more time with his family.At the work session, board members considered procedures and a timeline for the superintendent search. Sanders outlined legal posting requirements, recruitment channels, application-processing approaches and interim superintendent costs.Sanders presented two timeline options: an accelerated path targeting a Jan. 1, 2027, start date, or a spring hire, which he said would draw more and better applicants by aligning with the academic calendar’s transition points.”Decisions for August are set in March and April,” he said.Sanders also suggested surveying the public and school employees to inform the hiring process, saying Lee County is competitive among the state’s school systems.”A survey would allow you to gather input on district strengths and weaknesses, desired superintendent characteristics, and priorities for strategic planning,” he said.Candidates for both interim and permanent superintendent must pass background checks and meet state qualifications: an Alabama certificate in administration and supervision, at least five years of experience in public school work, and at least three years of experience as a teacher, principal, supervisor, superintendent, educational administrator or instructor in school administration during the five years before appointment. Because Alabama does not require superintendents to reside in the county they serve, Lee County’s recruitment typically extends into Tennessee and Georgia.The board gave Howard top performance marks earlier this year. Board member Richard Brown Sr., who represents District 3, said he wants the board to replace Howard with “someone who loves Lee County, is visible, understands central office and schools, and intends to stay for more than three years.”Board President Rusty Courson said the board did not need to settle on a timeline at the work session but needs to keep discussing it. He said an interim superintendent, if the board hires one, could become the permanent hire.Lee County has built a leadership pipeline through its Leadership Academy, created an internal promotion path and strengthened administrative teams by moving assistant principals to 12-month contracts.Howard guided Lee County through a shift toward more equitable academics across all communities, as the district posted its highest report card score in its history this year. Every school showed measurable improvement.”We have restructured and realigned grade levels to increase the pride of being a school system, rather than a system of schools,” Howard said. “We have strengthened discipline policies and established an alternative school to better meet student needs. We have expanded pre-K and created a facility solely dedicated to pre-K instruction in Smiths Station.”Howard said the district also increased competitive coaching supplements and expanded opportunities and facilities for student athletes. He said the district added music, STEM and visual arts programs, and installed new security measures — including metal detectors, protective window film, software and secure entry foyers — at multiple campuses. “I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together in the area of facility improvements,” Howard said. “I am particularly proud that these investments have not only expanded opportunities for our students and staff and enhanced the appearance of our campuses but have also been accomplished while maintaining a financial reserve of nearly three months. This balance reflects our commitment to both improving our schools and maintaining the financial stability of the Lee County School System. Our facility improvements have been nothing short of incredible.”Under Howard, Lee County built a new gym and renovated an existing one at Loachapoka, completed a track and football stadium at Beulah, built a new gym and renovated an existing one at Beauregard, built an IMPACT facility and weight room at Smiths Station, and built the Transportation Annex at the central office.”I leave this position with immense gratitude for the trust placed in me, for the commitment of our educators and staff, and for the opportunity to serve the students and families of Lee County,” Howard said. “It has been the honor of my professional career to lead this district. I remain hopeful that the work we’ve begun will continue to move Lee County Schools forward in ways that strengthen public education and enrich the lives of every student served.”