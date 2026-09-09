Obituary for Royal “Victoria” Pattillo Foster

At noon on Sept. 1, following a long illness and surrounded by her family, Victoria slipped from this world and into the arms of Jesus. She grew up in Beauregard, graduated from Beauregard High School and was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Even though her family has lived in Foley for many years, if someone asked her where she was from she still said Beauregard.

She is survived by her husband, Freddie Foster; their son, Rick Foster; and their daughter, Emili Foster. Victoria is also survived by her siblings, Andy (Pam) Pattillo, Steve (Pat) Pattillo and Karol (Don) Morgan. She is survived by sisters- and brothers-in-law, DeWayne and Dianne Gullatt, David and Kathie Ledbetter, Randy and Debra Causey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends, especially Patty Box who stayed by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Hiram Gauntt; her oldest brother, Perry Pattillo; and her in-laws, Harold and Mary Foster.

Victoria treasured her family, friends and her four-legged fur babies who were a great source of strength and comfort to her during her long health journey. Family was so important to her. She and Freddie were married for 44 wonderful years and were each other’s best friend. Rick visited with her every morning as he dropped off his dog to spend the day with her. Emili and her mom were best friends as well as shoppers extraordinaire.

Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. However, you can still remember and honor her by supporting your favorite charity, thinking of her anytime you wear green which was her favorite color, being kind to or adopting stray fur babies, or simply by being friendly and helpful to others.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

John 14:2-3

2. I go to prepare a place for you.

3. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself.

Psalms 23:6

And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Wolfe Bayview Funeral Home in Fairhope is assisting the family.