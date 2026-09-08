Alabama Extension launches Branch and Bloom Society

CONTRIBUTED BY

JEFF MILLER, ACES

AUBURN — Service is at the heart of the Alabama Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program. Through a network of Extension agents and trained volunteers, the program is an active partner across Alabama — devoting time and expertise to improving communities and helping residents flourish in their gardening journeys.

People now have a new way of supporting the work of Alabama Extension Master Gardeners by becoming members of the Branch and Bloom Society. This society recognizes those who financially contribute to the program’s endowed fund for excellence. A donation of $20 or more automatically enrolls someone as a society member.

“Our volunteers are proud to call themselves Master Gardeners,” said Kerry Smith, program coordinator. “With the Branch and Bloom Society, we are adding a new level of recognition to the program, where our supporters also have a way to proudly show their dedication and investment into Alabama Extension Master Gardeners.”

Growing More Than Gardens

For more than 40 years, Alabama Extension Master Gardeners have made life-changing contributions as they deliver research-based gardening information. Their influence extends well beyond the garden and flower bed. Volunteers make a difference in schools, libraries, parks, farmers markets and community centers across the state. In 2025 alone, the work of program volunteers was valued at $3.24 million. Statewide, the program donated more than 19,000 pounds of fresh produce and helped more than 300,000 people through face-to-face projects.

“Master Gardeners do more than grow plants; they grow knowledge, stewardship, community connections and opportunities for people to thrive,” Smith said. “By becoming a member of the Branch and Bloom Society, you aren’t just donating to a simple gardening project. Your gift will help further expand the program’s ability to deliver trusted horticultural education that will benefit Alabama for generations.”

Managed by the Auburn University Foundation, all donations made to the Alabama Extension Master Gardener’s endowment are tax deductible. In addition to monetary donations, people can also donate to the endowment through estate giving. To donate and become a member of the Branch and Bloom Society, visit the Alabama Extension website at aces.edu/go/BranchAndBloom.

To read more about the work of Alabama Extension Master Gardeners, see the program’s 2025 impact report at aces.edu.