Local Sorority Chapter Celebrates Founders Day

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN ALUMNAE CHAPTER, DELTA SIGMA THETA SORORITY

AUBURN —

The Auburn Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently celebrated its 110th Founders Day. Elsie Cooke-Holmes, Delta Sigma Theta national president and chair of the National Board of Directors, served as the keynote speaker.

This Founders Day Brunch took place in the Southern Room at Southern Union State Community College. Lisa Ruffin, president of the Auburn Alumnae chapter, welcomed the national president and over 200 guests in attendance.

The theme was “Lighting Our Legacy with Fortitude,” in which the keynote speaker, Cooke-Holmes, delivered a dynamic challenge reminding those in attendance that “the world needs Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and that we must be the light for all that is going on in this world.”

She touched on Delta Sigma Theta’s Five-Point Programmatic Thrust and thanked the Auburn Alumnae Chapter for its service and work in the community in the areas of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement with social action. Some of the key areas of service include assisting students at Valley Haven School, providing supplies for the Domestic Violence Intervention Center, Adopt-A-Mile in Opelika, voter registration, S.T.E.M. workshops, HBCU college expos, scam and fraud workshops, hygiene packs for high school girls and many more.

The program included a tribute to the 22 founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a remembrance of the 27th national president, the late Cheryl A. Hickmon.