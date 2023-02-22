Local Author to Speak at Compassionate Friends March Meeting

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA —

The Compassionate Friends, a local grief support group for parents who have suffered the loss of a child, will hold its regular monthly meeting in Opelika on Thursday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Opelika First Presbyterian Church white house on the corner of 10th Street and Third Avenue. Parking for attendees is located on 10th Street or Third Avenue behind the white house. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Alan Griffith, retired Baptist pastor and author of the recent book, “What Not to Say to a Grieving Heart.”

Griffith, who also lost his son, will address the focus of his book and his own personal experience. His books will also be available for purchase. The meeting is open to anyone experiencing grief from the loss of a child.

The Compassionate Friends is a national, non-denominational organization with chapters across the United States. The organizational mission is to give support and understanding to parents when they have suffered the tragedy of losing a child, no matter the age of that child.

Local leaders of the group are Jerry and Lynne Schwarzauer of Opelika. They can be reached by phone at 334-663-4345.