Loachapoka has a Walking Trail, 30 Years in the Making

On July 1, the Loachapoka Town Council dedicated the Loachapoka Heritage Fitness and Walking Trail to Loise Pace Weathers. Mayor Ricky Holder, former Mayor James Grout, Lee County Commissioners Richard S. LaGrand, Sr. and Doug Cannon together with other members of the council congratulated Weathers for her service as a council member beginning Aug. 1, 1988. She tirelessly sought a walking trail for the community to use until Loise and her husband, Charlie Weathers, moved to Opelika about five years ago.

Councilman Rex Dunham was finally able make the dream come true after 30 plus years with the financial assistance from the Alabama Historical Commission, Vulcan Materials, Adams Construction, Superior Lawn and Sign World. The trail has exercise stations for simple exercises to complement the walking. Additionally, it highlights Loachapoka’s rich and diverse history during the past 240 years and how its people impacted the area.