Lee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion of Deputies

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

LEE COUNTY —

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the promotion of four deputies.

Cpls. Mitchell Allen and David Gamper have been promoted to sergeant. Deputies Clayton Feagins and Gregory Sumner have been promoted to the rank of corporal.

Sgt. Mitchell Allen began his career at Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2013. After two years within the Patrol Division, Allen was transferred into the Investigations Division. In 2020, he was promoted to corporal within the Investigations Division.

Allen has obtained certifications in basic and traffic homicide investigation, drug investigation, advanced kinesics and interviewing, PPCT defensive tactics, investigative techniques involving social media, sexual assault investigation training, child sex trafficking investigation, gangs and fraud investigations, HAZMAT operations through the Alabama Fire College, low light combative transition, ALERRT basic one rapid response to active shooter, assault mission planning for high risk warrants and clandestine lab HAZMAT with OSHA. Allen also has teaching certifications in OC aerosol, less lethal impact munitions, chemical munitions, aerosol chemical weapons, identifying and disposing of hazardous materials, in SSGT defensive tactics, patrol rifle, handgun and shotgun.

Sgt. David Gamper started working with Lee County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 2013. Since then, Gamper has enjoyed being able to interact with citizens of Lee County and protect his community as part of the Patrol Division.

Gamper was promoted to corporal within the Patrol Division in 2018. In 2019, he also joined the K-9 Division, where he began working with his partner, Wesson, a dual-purpose explosives K-9 officer.

Cpl. Clayton Feagins joined the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in September 2016 as a communications officer. In 2018, he transferred to the Patrol Division as a patrol deputy.

Cpl. Feagins is a certified field training officer, R.A.D. instructor and Taser instructor. He is also a trained member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support, an organization that helps to support law enforcement agencies and officers dealing with critical incidents, as well as a 24/7/365 peer support dispatch program.

Cpl. Greg Sumner has been a part of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office since October 2013. He started as a corrections deputy before moving to the Patrol Division in 2014. From 2019 to January 2022, Sumner served as part of the Investigations Division before becoming a school resource officer in 2022. His promotion to corporal will lead him back to the Investigations Division.

Sumner is a certified Taser master instructor, R.A.D instructor, basic life support instructor and OC instructor. He received the Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Quarter award in 2014. In 2019, he received the Concerned Citizens Organized for Police Support Award.