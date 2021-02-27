Lee County Sheriff’s Department willing to help in missing-person search

By Hannah Lester

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department is willing to provide any help necessary in the search for missing twenty-two year old Abigail Toeneboehn said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

“We are aware of the situation,” Jones said.

Abigail was declared missing Friday morning, Cobb County officials said.

She was last seen by her roommate Thursday night and her wallet, keys, phone and car are still at the apartment in Austell, Georgia, said her mother Heather Toeneboehn.

The Sheriff’s Department will assist Cobb County in any way it can, Jones said, though it hasn’t been asked for help yet.

Authorities have asked anyone with information to call the Austell Police Department at 770-944-4320.

For more information, read the Observer’s previous article: https://opelikaobserver.com/southern-union-student-missing-in-cobb-county/?fbclid=IwAR0hcJEmygdM4RDL6HbYnFCOIi2GRfBIhEmqvCq_yakzWeZwqozks06MdAU.