Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

Impersonating a Peace Officer

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch.

On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.

The suspect was a white male driving a white Dodge Ram truck which had flashing lights mounted in the grill and the windshield of the truck. The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with the Sheriff’s logo sewn in, with Officer Walters printed as the name. When the male heard the complainant on the phone with 911, he fled the scene. A sketch of the suspect was generated to help identify a suspect in this case. If you know the identity of this person or have any information about this case, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).