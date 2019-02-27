Lee County Humane Society receives $50,000 grant from Petco Foundation

Special to the Opelika Observer

The Lee County Humane Society announced that it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its work to reduce pet overpopulation and ensure the safe return of lost pets to their owners.

The Petco Foundation investment will help to increase availability of low cost spay and neuter services, encourage microchipping, and expand the humane society’s Trap Neuter Release Program.

“This grant will open up so many opportunities for our organization to assist our community not only with reuniting lost pets, but also help reduce pet overpopulation. We will also be able to alleviate some of the stress owners feel over not having the means or resources to provide veterinary care for their pet.,” said T.J. McCullough, shelter director.

The Lee County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance humane treatment and responsible ownership of companion animals through community education, animal sheltering and adoption, and alleviation of animal suffering serving Auburn and Opelika. Since 1974, the Lee County Humane Society has worked to meet the needs of homeless companion animals in our community through adoption and education programs. The Lee County Humane Society manages an open admission shelter for Auburn and Opelika that serves nearly 3,000 animals a year and boasts a live release rate of more than 90 percent.

For more information about the Lee County Humane Society visit leecountyhumane.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org

About Lee County Humane Society

The Lee County Humane Society was developed in 1974 as the solution to the growing problem of stray animals in our community. A group of hard-working and concerned volunteers took animals into their homes to foster, love, and try to find forever homes. LCHS acquired property 1976 and the shelter found its home. Through donations and a community effort, the volunteer-run organization hired staff and began adding on to the facility; eventually moving our shelter to our current location in 1990.