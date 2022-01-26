Lee County DYW Host State Competition

Distinguished Young Women of Lee County is pleased to announce a very successful program for the statewide Alabama Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama.

Mary Helen Miller, local DYW winner and Alabama DYW, was honored for her year with the state title at the statewide competition on Friday and Saturday.

Local participant, Anslee Tatum, competed as Lee County DYW and was awarded overall talent interview winner and 2nd runner up in the state program. Total scholarship awards at AL DYW for Miss Tatum was $2200.

More information on state program: www.alabamanews.net/2022/01/23/meet-julianne-abenoja-distinguished-young-woman-of-alabama-2022/