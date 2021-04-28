Knee High Foundation, Dawg Pound recognized for work within community

By Wil Crews

In 2017, the Knee High Foundation and Opelika Dawg Pound set out to make positive changes in the Opelika community. Last Tuesday, those changes were recognized at last Tuesday’s city council meeting with a proclamation from Mayor Gary Fuller.

“We appreciate so much what y’all are doing,” Fuller said. “And I’m happy to present to you all a proclamation recognizing the Knee High Foundation.”

Some notable accomplishments by the Knee High Foundation include:

Countless community service hours

Adopted Veterans Nursing Home program

Provided over 65 turkeys to low-income families during the holidays

Salvation Army volunteer work

Community cleanup in Ward 2

Annual Dawg Pound book bag giveaway

Check out for Charity at Auburn University

Donated 1800 supply filled book bags to the children of Opelika and Lee County

Assisted with the Beauregard tornado victims with cleanup, food, clearing land etc.

Provided over 200 meals to essential workers during the pandemic

Provided over 100 gift baskets to the Cancer Center targeting breast cancer survivors

Provided two free football camps

The Knee High Foundation Annual Scholarship: $1000 to graduating class of 2019 and $1500 to the class of 2020

Donated bikes and clothing to various non-profits in Opelika and surrounding areas.

Some notable accomplishments by the Opelika Dawg Pound include:

The 8U team placing second in the 2020 Choo Choo Bowl in Chattanooga, Tennessee and in the 2020 Elite Youth Talent Independent Nationals in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The 10U team making it to the CAYFL Playoffs in Montgomery, winning the 2020 Elite Youth Talent Independent Nationals, winning the 2020 Pensacola Hype Bowl and placing third in the 2020 Carpet Capital Bowl in Dalton, Georgia.

The 12U team winning the 2020 Carpet Capital Bowl, winning the Pensacola Hype Bowl, placing third in the 2020 Elite Youth Talent Independent Nationals and placing third in the 2020 Choo Choo Bowl.

For more information on the Knee High Foundation or the Opelika Dawg Pound, visit https://thekneehighfoundation.org/.