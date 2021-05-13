Jule Collins Smith Museum Hosting “Bernini Blowout” May 20

Contributed by Jules Collins Smith Museum

of Fine Art at Auburn

School’s out – let’s party like it’s 1689.

The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University is pleased to announce the “Bernini Blowout” celebration on Thursday, May 20, from noon to 8 p.m. This family-friendly event will help the museum send off the latest traveling exhibition, “Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia,” in style before it returns to Italy.

A full day of art, fun food and more is planned, headlined by award-winning 3D street artist Tracy Lee Stum. Stum will be recreating one of the Bernini masterpieces as a large-scale chalk piece over the two days prior to the event. Stum’s work has been featured around the globe, including the Super Bowl, the Olympics, Katy Perry and Honda’s iconic ‘The Impossible Made Possible’ commercial, among others. Stum holds a Guinness World Record for the largest chalk painting by an individual.

Additionally, the event will feature a wide variety of entertainment and fare, including:

• Kids’ art area with tips from Stum

• Music from DJ Rick Hendrick of 95.1 The Fox

• Small bites courtesy of Ariccia Cucina Italiana

• Giveaways

• Selfie Wall

• Special appearance by Aubie

“This event is the first of many in which we are reintroducing in-person programs with interactive and hands-on activities,” said Cini Malinick, director and chief curator of the museum. “With a welcoming and engaging environment, our hope is that those who have never visited or haven’t in a while will check out this fresh approach.”

Tickets to the event are $25 per person. Children 12 and under are free, as are current Auburn University students. Tickets may be purchased online at jcsm.auburn.edu or at the event.

“Bernini and the Roman Baroque: Masterpieces from Palazzo Chigi in Ariccia,” is an exhibition that comprehensively maps the rich spectrum of genres and pictorial styles that characterize Baroque aesthetics, and illuminates the influence of Gian Lorenzo Bernini across the Baroque movement. The exhibit is organized by Glocal Project Consulting and is toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art welcomes everyone to explore, experience and engage with the visual arts.