Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center Closed during Renovations, Addition

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN / SARA CUSTER

AUBURN —

The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center was closed beginning Monday, Jan. 9, during the facility’s renovation and expansion.

Part of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Master Plan, the project will include an 8,000-square-foot expansion along with the reconfiguration of the existing building’s interior. Additional classroom, studio and gallery space will be created along with space for Parks and Recreation’s ceramics studio, which is currently located at the Dean Road Recreation Center. The relocation of the studio will help free up space for the city’s growing therapeutics programs that are housed at the Dean Road Recreation Center. Additional parking will also be constructed along East Drake Avenue.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of 2024. The construction area should be avoided throughout the duration of the project.

Parks and Recreation’s arts programs will be housed in other facilities during construction. For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/cip.