Hudson Resigns as Lee-Scott Head Coach

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

AUBURN —

Tuesday afternoon it was announced by Lee Scott Athletics that head baseball coach Tim Hudson was stepping down from the position.

Hudson, who became the Lee-Scott head coach Aug. 1, 2022, will be moving into a role as a volunteer coach in order to spend more time with his family, according to a statement released by Lee-Scott Academy.

“While we were surprised to learn of this development, we wish coach Hudson the best moving forward,” said Dr. Stan Cox, head of school. “Under his leadership, the staff and team at Lee-Scott Academy achieved success while rebuilding the program and improving our facilities.”

Hudson’s efforts and contributions toward Warrior baseball in his one year with Lee-Scott were significant. Hudson led the Warriors to a AISA 3A State Tournament semifinals appearance, where Lee-Scott was eliminated in two games by the eventual state champion Glenwood Gators. In addition, four Lee-Scott Warriors — Kade Hudson, Jake Cummings, JD Burns and Jack McKay — were named AISA All-Stars under Hudson in 2023.

No statement about the decision has been made of from Hudson himself. The leadership at Lee-Scott now turns its attention to replacing the head coach.

“To our current and future members of the Warrior baseball program, we are committed to finding a proven leader to continue our winning tradition,” said Athletic Director William Johnson. “Our program will attract top coaching candidates. Our future is bright.”

Cox added: “Lee-Scott Warriors athletics is currently in an exciting time and we are confident we will find a great coach to lead our baseball program. We have enjoyed much success in the last few years and look forward to continuing to build on that momentum.