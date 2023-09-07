Hornets Blank Visitors, Move to 2-0

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
82
The Hornets continued its winning streak with a blowout against Central – Hayneville Friday night 47- 0.

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER / ROBERT@don

The varsity Beauregard Hornets (5A) welcomed Central-Hayneville (2A) to its field Friday, Sept. 1, and dispatched the Lions with a 47-0 win. The victory moves Beauregard to 2-0 on the season.

2023-09-01 Beauregard Hornets-Central Lions
2023-09-01 Beauregard Hornets-Central Lions
2023-09-01 Beauregard Hornets-Central Lions
2023-09-01 Beauregard Hornets-Central Lions
2023-09-01 Beauregard Hornets-Central Lions
2023-09-01 Beauregard Hornets-Central Lions
The Hornets continued its winning streak with a blowout against Central – Hayneville Friday night 47- 0.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here