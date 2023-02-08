Historical Commission to Host First Yard Sale Fundraiser

CONTRIBUTED BY

Wanting to clean or declutter your home? Look no further than the city of Smiths Station Historical Commission’s Inaugural Yard Sale at City Hall on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Eastern time).

With an admission fee of $20 for each vendor, all proceeds from this event will benefit the commission’s goal of maintaining the Historic Jones Store Museum, as well as curating and preserving remnants of the city’s history for generations to come.

Those interested in reserving a space should call the city at 334-297-8771, Ext. 8. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This will be a rain-or-shine event.

For more information and updates, please visit the city website and social media pages. City Hall, also known as the Smiths Station Government Center, is located at 2336 Panther Parkway (Lee Road 430).