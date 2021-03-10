Harris Doyle Homes launches new townhome community in Opelika

Contributed by Harris Doyle

Harris Doyle Homes (Harris Doyle), a Berkshire Hathaway company and member of Clayton Properties Group, is excited to announce it is now selling at The Mill, a new luxury townhome community in Opelika.

Harris Doyle announced the acquisition of Dilworth Homes, a top builder and developer in Auburn, last month. The Mill will be the first community the two companies have launched in a joint effort, under the Harris Doyle brand.

“The Mill is going to be a great and affordable addition to the Opelika home market,” said Harris Doyle Homes Chief Development Officer Brooks Harris. “This is the first of many new communities Auburn will see from the new union of Harris Doyle and Dilworth, and we are excited for this new venture to start. We look forward to helping further develop and enrich the Auburn and Opelika home market for its residents.”

The Mill has a total of 62 new luxury townhomes for sale. The townhomes at The Mill start in the low $200’s, with floorplan options featuring two or three bedrooms and 1,610 square feet Harris Doyle specializes in creating well-crafted neighborhoods and beautiful new homes with unique exterior and interior designs.

You can find The Mill located off Pepperell Parkway, close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy the Opelika area and easy access to Highway 280, I-85 and Tiger Town. The Mill also offers proximity to Auburn: less than 15 minutes from Auburn University, seven minutes to the Auburn Mall and only five minutes to East Alabama Medical Center.

For more information, visit harrisdoyle.com or contact The Mill’s onsite agent, Megan Corcoran at megan.corcoran@harrisdoyle.com or 334-744-2899.

About Harris Doyle Homes

Harris Doyle Homes, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading residential developer and home builder in the Auburn and Birmingham areas. Recognized for its luxury homes with unique exterior and interior designs, Harris Doyle Homes builds and designs new homes that fit the unique lifestyles of its diverse customer base. Brooks Harris and Russ Doyle founded Harris Doyle Homes in 2008. For more information, visit harrisdoyle.com