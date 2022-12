PHOTO CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHOH) recently visited an Auburn Lions Club meeting. AOHOH helps families build houses to call home. A donation was made by the Lions Club. Pictured are Mark Grantham (Habitat for Humanity), Bill McCrary (Auburn Lions Club), Maxton Hickman (Auburn High School) and Keith Ryland (Auburn Lions Club).