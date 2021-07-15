Greater Peace Community Development Corporation to “Roast” Jay Jones

by HANNAH LESTER

Have you met Lee County’s Sheriff Jay Jones? Well, if not, the perfect opportunity would be at an upcoming roast of Jones hosted by the Greater Peace Community Development Corporation (GPCDC).

The roast is an annual event that raises money for the corporation, which works to help underserved youth in the community through, after-school care, a pre-K program, summer programs, college tours, a housing program and more.

“We help all of Lee County and East Alabama,” said Clarinda Jones, director of Programs for the GPCDC. “It’s not just an Opelika thing.”

The roast, which will be held on Aug. 14, is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Tickets are $50 apiece, though organizations can sponsor the event for $1,000 which will result in a table with eight seats, as well as some other perks.

“This is a fun way to just raise money,” Clarinda said. “You know, who doesn’t want to pay money to see somebody roasted.”

Starting at 6 p.m., guests will have the opportunity for food and music and to socialize before the program begins at 7 p.m.

The Tastes of Lee County, the food portion of the event, includes different vendors from around the county bringing their popular dishes for event-goers to try.

“It’s a great way for vendors, local businesses, to give back to the community but also allows other people to taste what they offer,” Clarinda said.

Jay has been a supporter of the program since the beginning, Clarinda said.

“He’s participated in all of our fundraisers in the past,” she said “… Any time we need him, he’s there.”

When deciding who to roast this year, Clarinda said that Jay actually offered himself as an option.

“So, we were like, who doesn’t want to roast Jay Jones?” she said. “I mean, he’s a great guy, but of course, we want to laugh a little bit.”

The person being roasted is allowed to choose who will do the roasting, she said, and Jay has chosen five people.

Anyone in the community who wants to donate outside of the roast can do so by dropping donations at the church, visiting the website (gpcdc200.org) and there are ways to volunteer in person.

Pictured above: Event goers enjoy the festivities at a previous year’s event

“I just want [people] to come out, support this event, support our vendors, support our roastee this year, Jay Jones, and just give back to a really good cause,” Clarinda said. “Give to a good cause that gives back to the community.”