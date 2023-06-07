GolfSuites Coming to Opelika

BY WIL CREWS

SPORTSCREWS@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA —

It’s not quite Topgolf, but Lee County is getting a technology-driven driving range and restaurant in 2024.

GolfSuites, a year-round entertainment, game improvement and fun-driven venue, announced last week the latest addition for the city of Opelika and surrounding communities. The Opelika location will be GolfSuites’ fourth nationally, joining the existing venues in Tulsa, Baton Rouge and Lubbock.

According to its website, “the company’s goal is to connect communities by providing fun and engaging experiences through food & beverage, technology driven games, golf game improvement and live entertainment for anyone looking to have fun no matter the occasion.”

GolfSuites’ venues feature high-tech gamified golf, outdoor climate-controlled suites, handcrafted cocktail and dining menus, live entertainment and spaces for both social and corporate functions.

“No question it will fill a need in our community,” said Opelia Mayor Gary Fuller. “Opelika is already a mecca for golf enthusiasts thanks to the RTJ Grand National Golf Course, and GolfSuites will be a welcome addition. It will offer a fun and entertaining outing for golfers, as well as non-golfers and I envision many families enjoying this facility. This will be another entity that helps make our community special.”

According to a press release by Newswire on May 1, the project is planned to commence development later this year at The Landing, which is located right off I-85 and Gateway Drive in Opelika. The 6,400- square-foot indoor area includes a restaurant and bar, 40 hitting bays, a large outdoor covered patio with a stage, putting green and meeting rooms for catered events, parties and watching big games.

Scott McCurry, the company’s chief operating officer, said the plan is to open GolfSuites’ Opelika location in the late second quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to become part of this growing community,” McCurry said. “GolfSuites was founded on the real passion for the game of golf; it’s this authentic spirit and enthusiasm for the game, combined with the element of fun, food, drinks and entertainment, that fuel everything the company stands for. And we look forward to bringing it all to the community of Opelika/Auburn.”

Final approval for the project by local zoning and building departments is still pending, but GolfSuites entertainment promises to provide fun for people of all ages. Whether it’s for a date night, birthday party, corporate functions, family fun or just to grab a bite to eat and watch the game, GolfSuites is a welcome addition to the local community of fun-seekers.