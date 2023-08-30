Glenwood Continues Hot Start Roaring Past Brookstone

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

SMITHS STATION ––

Year two under head coach Ryan Nelson for Glenwood is off to a strong start with two season-opening defeats of Georgia opponents — most recently, a 38-17 win at Brookstone on Friday night.

“I’m proud of our guys, you know, two very tough contests for us — one at home, one on the road,” Nelson said. “Very, very happy with the way our guys prepared the last two weeks. Also, the effort we played with — it’s been two hot, physical ballgames, and we’ve responded the way I knew our kids would. Just happy with where we’re at right now.”

In year three at starting quarterback for the Gators, senior Dallas Crow has settled in nicely to begin this season. He led the Gators’ offensive effort against Brookstone by rushing for four touchdowns and leading scoring drives on five of seven of the Gators’ offensive possessions of the night. He broke off several long runs late in the game, including a 51-yard score to end the third quarter.

After Brookstone ran for a quick score on the opening drive of the night, Crow and Glenwood answered with scores on all four of its first-half drives to take a 24-10 lead to halftime. The first two TDs were Crow runs, but they were both set up by throws to senior wide receiver Camden White for big gains, getting the Gators down near the 5-yard line both times before scoring on subsequent runs.

As Nelson said before the season, Crow found his stride late last season in year one in a new offense, and for the first time as the starter, he’s entering year two in the same system.

“I think you could see (Crow settling in) tonight,” Nelson said. “He was able to get the ball pumping early in the game, on the perimeter, through the air and then use his legs. He’s a dual-threat guy and can do it both, but he’s not the only one.”

In addition to two big catches to set up house calls on the first two drives, White accounted for the other TD in the game with a nine-yard rush in the second quarter. He also broke up a pass in the end zone late in the game and dove to down a punt on the Brookstone 1-yard line.

Kicker Griffin Montroy made the punt that White downed just before it rolled into the end zone and also hit a field goal in the second quarter. Senior receiver Brayden Gooden also made some big catches alongside White, helping open up the run game for Crow and sophomore running back Carter Judah.

“It’s kind of an offense by committee,” Nelson said. “We don’t want to have just one bullet, we want to have a lot of them. Just trying to stick to our system and our pace and have a lot of fun with the kids.”

Brookstone junior linebacker Mercer Hudson was a one-man wrecking crew, blowing up running plays and getting a sack, but otherwise, the Gators got just about whatever they wanted on offense. Friday night’s win marks two straight weeks they’ve put 38 points on the board.

Defensively, the Gators got the game’s sole turnover on a first-half interception, and they forced turnovers on downs on the Cougars’ final two drives. However, Brookstone had some success running the football, and Glenwood had some self-inflicted penalties which it will look to clean up before heading into road matchups with Fort Dale and Bessemer the next two weeks, before returning home to face Lee-Scott.

“Kind of disappointing that we didn’t get it out of the locker room,” Nelson said, referring to Brookstone touchdowns to open each half. “But I’m proud of the way they played. We’ve faced two different styles of offense, so, [it was a] good challenge for us. But I’m happy with how our guys responded.”